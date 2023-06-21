Vaco Announces the Opening of a New Flagship Digital Operations Center in India

The state-of-the-art facility is the third digital operations center (DOC) Vaco has opened in India and the fifth Vaco DOC worldwide, highlighting the firm’s growing global footprint as a leader in digital outsourcing services.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Vaco, a global professional services firm, has announced the opening of a state-of-the-art digital operations center (DOC) in Gurgaon, India. This marks the third digital operations center Vaco has opened in India and the fifth Vaco DOC worldwide. The 42,000 square-foot facility, spread across two floors, will serve as the flagship location in India for Vaco’s rapidly expanding digital outsourcing services. The newly opened facility will have the capacity to house a workforce of 1,200 employees, all of whom will be dedicated to providing a host of services to Vaco’s growing global clientele.

“At Vaco India, we are extremely excited about the growth of Vaco as a global organization, and this new facility is part of our commitment to raising the bar for how we serve our clients and employees,” said Akhil Choudhary, CEO and managing partner of Vaco Binary Semantics. “With over 130 physical locations across India, our newest digital operations center will serve as a benchmark for current and future digital operations centers both within the country and worldwide.”

The new office space prioritizes safety, inclusivity and employee wellbeing. It offers around-the-clock security, an on-campus ambulance and medical center and universal accessibility. In addition, working parents have access to a well-equipped daycare facility. There is also a gymnasium and indoor/outdoor sports facilities. Ample parking space and a shuttle service are provided to ease office commutes. The campus also features a food court, cafes, convenience shopping and concierge services to enhance the overall employee experience.

Last month, Vaco announced the opening of a DOC in San Ramon, California. Several additional centers are slated to open globally over the next two years.

“As Vaco continues to expand globally, our focus remains on providing truly exceptional solutions in the digital content space,” said Atul Bhave, Vaco managing partner and senior vice president of managed services. “We are committed to raising the bar for how we serve our clients in such a highly demanding industry, and that starts with a focus on employee wellness. This new facility offers an incredible working atmosphere where employees can truly thrive, and – with additional campus amenities like an on-site gym, childcare facilities, coffee shops and more – we are excited to establish new ways to serve both our clients and our teams.”

About Vaco

With expertise in accounting and finance, technology, operations, supply chain management, and governance, risk and compliance, Vaco Holdings encompasses a unique family of brands that provides end-to-end enterprise solutions: BUILT, a digital solutions company; Focus Search Partners, a retained executive search practice; MorganFranklin Consulting, a finance, technology and business advisory firm; Pivot Point Consulting, a Best in KLAS healthcare IT consulting leader; and Vaco, a talent solutions company providing strategic staffing and direct-hire solutions.

Since its founding in 2002, the company has grown to serve more than 12,000 clients across the globe with 10,000 employees. In addition to being named to Inc. magazine’s list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 16 years, Vaco was named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in 2023. For more information, visit vaco.com.

