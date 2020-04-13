Vaisakhi 2020: From Amitabh Bachchan to Ajay Devgn, Celebs Pour In Wishes

The Sikhs and Hindus around the world are celebrating the spring harvest festival Vaisakhi on April 13. While the day marks the formation of Khalsa Panth of warriors under Guru Gobind Singh, it is celebrated as the first day of the month of Vaisakha according to Hindu calendar.

On the occasion, a lot of celebrities shared greeting and wishes with their family and loved ones.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes to the countrymen on the occasion.

बैसाखी के पावन अवसर पर देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। नई उमंगों से जुड़ा यह त्योहार सभी के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा और नए उत्साह का संचार करे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2020

Bollywood’s dream girl Hema Malini, who was born in a Tamil family and married in a Punjabi family to co-star Dharmendra Deol, wished her social media fam on Vaishaki as well as Tamil New Year.

Celebrations today ( of course in the safety of ur homes).It is Tamill New Year & also Baisakhi. Let us pray for a new corona free year where all normalcy is restored & we are able to resume all our frozen activities in a happy frame of mind, without any fear!🙏 pic.twitter.com/6mrmSC30lP — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 13, 2020

Shahenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan shared his greetings on all the folk festivals. In another post, he shared a throwback picture of him performing bhangra. The still is from his 1979 film Suhaag.

T 3500 – “बैसाकी के पावन अवसर पर, लें बारम बार बधाई ये दिन हर दिन मंगलमय हो , हम सब की यही दुहाई ।हर्षित पल औ मधुमय जीवन , अपने घर मनाएँ सुख शांत सुरक्षित रहें सदा , ईश्वर से यही दुआएँ ” ~ अब 🙏 pic.twitter.com/YqWfN6jWfA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 13, 2020

T 3500 – Happy Baisakhi .. brruuuuruaahhhhh !! pic.twitter.com/I00pzSx7Tg — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 13, 2020

Singham actor Ajay Devgn posted love and greetings on the harvest festival with lots of ‘vadaiyan’.

Vaisakhi di vadaiyan sabko! Stay at home & celebrate with your family. Lots of love to all ♥️#HappyBaisakhi — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 13, 2020

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene urged people to stay safe and stay home during these festivities.

Let’s celebrate this Baisakhi in a different way by staying at home and doing something special for our loved ones, bringing smiles on their faces. #HappyBaisakhi — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 13, 2020

Singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh also wished his brethren on the special day.

Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Ji De Parkash Purab Dian Sab Sangtan Nu Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyan Ji 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/il2N3LjSMT — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 12, 2020

Bollywood actress Neetu Chandra shared wishes with “growth, health and peace.”

May Waheguru blesses you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest. Have a great Baisakhi and celebrate it with loved ones at home.#HappyBaisakhi — Neetu N Chandra (@Neetu_Chandra) April 13, 2020

Former Bigg Boss winner Vindu Dara Singh also extended greetings on Vaishaki 2020, marking the harvest festival for various regions across India.

Twin celebration of the harvest all across our motherland India and the establishment of the Khalsa but this year in the sanctuary of our homes ! We must forever stand up, speak up and fight against injustice and spread peace , prosperity and love . #happybaisakhi2020 pic.twitter.com/Ogp3iUP1ef — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) April 13, 2020

Here are wishes and love from some other celebrities:

Happy Vaisakhi to everyone. Stay home and stay safe and celebrate vaisakhi with your loved ones at home.#yoyohoneysingh #happybaisakhi pic.twitter.com/7Tcar2fqsv — Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) April 13, 2020

Vaisakhi diyan samoh sangtan nu lakh Lakh wadhaiyan – naal ek benti hai ke tussi sab apney Gharan vich hi raho – teh aj saverey 11 baje appa saarey mill ke Waheguru nu Sarbat de bhaley lai ardaas kariye 🙏🏽 Nanak naam chadd di Kala terey bhaney sarbat da Bhalla #HappyBaisakhi ❤️ — Gurdas Maan (@gurdasmaan) April 13, 2020

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter – Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter,

Instagram,

Facebook,

Telegram,

TikTok and on

YouTube