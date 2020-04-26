Valentino love affair on again

PETALING JAYA: The on-off affair between Italian veteran rider Valentino Rossi looks likely to be on again with the nine-tine world champion hinting that he wants to continue for another season.His statement in a media teleconference that he does not want his illustrious MotoGP career with the Covid-19 cloud over it, has again fuelled speculation that he will join Petronas Yamaha SRT.

Rossi admitted in the teleconference that the current situation was not the way he wanted his career to end and was hopeful of continuing with Yamaha in the 2021 world championship.

Rossi won’t have a seat in the Yamaha factory team from next year with SRT’s Frenchman Fabio Quartararo moving up to partner Maverick Vinales, meaning the possibility of Rossi moving down to the satellite Yamaha squad owned by Petronas is starting to look more likely.

Rossi, who was previously undecided about staying on, now says he has the motivation to continue but won’t get the “five or six” races he had initially hoped for to make a decision on his future.

“I am in a difficult situation because, like I said, my first option was to try to continue.

“I have enough motivation and I want to continue. It’s very important to understand the level of competition because especially, in the second part of last year, we suffered very much and too many times I was too slow and had to fight outside of the top five.

“In my mind, I had another year with the factory team and I needed time to decide. I needed like five or six races with the new chief mechanic and some modifications to understand if I can be strong.

“The problem is that there is no racing. We cannot race because of the virus, so I will have to decide before racing because, in the most optimistic situation, we can race in the second half of the season, in August or September.

“I want to continue but I have to make this decision without any races, ” said Rossi, who is still very popular with Malaysian fans.

