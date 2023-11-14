Valley Veterinary Care Partners with Birdeye Social to Revolutionize Social Media Management Across 24 Locations

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In an era where maintaining a consistent online presence is critical, multi-location businesses face unique challenges in balancing corporate uniformity with local authenticity. Valley Veterinary Care, a prominent veterinary clinic group spanning 24 clinics across three states, successfully addressed this challenge by partnering with Birdeye Social, the first-ever AI-powered social media management solution tailored for multi-location brands.



Birdeye Social has proven to be a game-changer for Valley Veterinary Care, empowering them to coordinate and streamline social media management across 75 accounts.



“With the help of Birdeye, we’ve posted more social media posts in Q1 of 2023 than all of the posts that we did in 2022. This is a direct result of our team’s hard work but it just wouldn’t be possible without the platform,” said Meghan S. Bingham, Senior Operations Manager at Valley Veterinary Care.



Prior to adopting Birdeye Social, Valley Veterinary Care struggled to maintain a consistent posting schedule which often led to missed opportunities and a lack of community engagement. Moreover, they found it difficult to create locally-tailored content at scale.



Bingham emphasized the importance of maintaining an authentic local social media presence saying: “It’s so important for each of our practices to share their own personalities so they can keep that authentic local presence. Birdeye Social allows us to post across locations while still connecting with our communities.”



The veterinary clinic group leveraged Birdeye Social to develop scalable social campaigns that exemplified each location’s unique appeal.



Birdeye Social’s AI content generator has helped Valley Veterinary Care overcome the challenge of continually creating compelling social posts across their extensive network of practices by providing industry-specific content recommendations and the ability to create a post from a simple prompt. Tools like automatically generated hashtags, grammar correction, and a curated image gallery of AI-generated and contextually relevant stock images have streamlined the content creation process.



The use of Birdeye’s analytical tools has allowed Valley Veterinary Care to monitor engagement and analyze content performance and audience preferences. This data-driven approach has informed their marketing investments and content development.



“We are growing, so it is important to keep track of what’s working. The Birdeye dashboard really helps us measure engagement throughout different types of posts to figure out where to spend money and what resonates with our audience.”



By harnessing the power of Birdeye Social to centralize control, streamline content creation and publishing, and increase efficiency with AI, they have seen significant growth in engagement and reputation.



For a deeper look at how Valley Veterinary Care has harnessed the power of Birdeye Social to elevate their digital presence, read the full case study here.



About Birdeye



Birdeye is the top-rated reputation management and digital customer experience platform for local brands and multi-location businesses. Over 100,000 businesses use Birdeye’s AI-powered platform to effortlessly engage with customers, drive loyalty,

and stand out locally.

Ruchika Batra

Director

Birdeye

pr@birdeye.com

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valley-veterinary-care-partners-with-birdeye-social-to-revolutionize-social-media-management-across-24-locations-301987769.html

SOURCE Birdeye

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

