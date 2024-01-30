Valpak Partners with Wendy's to Deliver Delicious Deals to Americans

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Consumers across America have a very tasty reason to watch their mailboxes this February. Valpak®, trusted source for exclusive local and national savings, is teaming up with fast-food restaurant brand Wendy’s® to bring consumers plenty of deals on their favorite Wendy’s menu items.

Along with unbeatable offers on other products and services consumers love, Valpak is filling its flagship Blue Envelope with chances to save at participating Wendy’s locations nationwide. All envelopes include an offer for free 10-piece nuggets with any purchase for new users of the Wendy’s app*, as well as the chance to instantly win a $20 Wendy’s gift card.** The interior of all Valpak envelopes will also feature an origami activity in which consumers can fold their own paper French fries and fry box, adding whimsy and delight to their Blue Envelope experience.

As an added bonus, approximately 36.1 million homes will receive envelopes highlighting a BOGO Dave’s Single® cheeseburger deal, which can be redeemed using the two-sided coupon within the envelope, plus even more chances to save on Wendy’s menu items. The partnership also has major reach, extending across the Valpak product suite to touch consumers via USPS Informed Delivery and a jumbo postcard campaign (2.5 million homes).

Over 52 million households nationwide will receive these compelling offers featuring everyone’s favorite redheaded hamburger icon, with both brands anticipating high consumer engagement.

Chris Cate, Valpak President & CIO, shared, “Wendy’s has been America’s source for quick-serve delicacies for as long as Valpak has been helping consumers save money. We’re thrilled to partner with a brand that stands for quality, fun and flavor to bring some joy to mailboxes. I know I’m excited for my envelope to arrive!”

Wendy’s-branded envelopes are expected to arrive in homes from January 29 – February 24, 2024. Head to the mailbox for yours and enjoy a treat from America’s source for in-demand savings, on dining and beyond!

About Valpak

Valpak is the nation’s premier direct mailer, trusted for 55 years by thousands of local and national businesses. We drive sales and brand awareness through easy-to-measure, results-oriented advertising solutions that work. Our network of nearly 140 local offices provides unparalleled customer service and market knowledge to business owners in 42 U.S. states. Each month, our Blue Envelope of savings mails to more than 41 million demographically targeted households, and we offer a diverse suite of additional, fully customizable solutions driven by best-in-class data and targeting capabilities. Contact us today at valpak.com/advertise or connect on Twitter: @Valpak and Facebook: @ValpakAdvertising .

About Wendy’s

Wendy’s was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, “Quality is our Recipe®,” which remains the guidepost of the Wendy’s system. Wendy’s is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef***, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy’s Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company’s support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy’s Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy’s and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across over 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world’s most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on X and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

Media Contact

Tanya Creel

Director, Valpak Marketing & Communications

Corporate_Communications@valpak.com

*Offer available for a limited time at participating U.S. Wendy’s. Valid only for first-time Wendy’s App users. Wendy’s App download and account registration required. Offer must be redeemed in the Wendy’s App. See offer in the Wendy’s App for further details.

** No purchase necessary. Gift cards are randomly inserted into envelopes and 1 in approximately 75,000 envelopes has a gift card inside. Gift cards are subject to Wendy’s standard terms at wendys.com/gift-card-terms-and-conditions. Void where prohibited.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valpak-partners-with-wendys-to-deliver-delicious-deals-to-americans-302048172.html

SOURCE Valpak

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

