Van is seen pushing demonstrators along and refusing to stop in a protest at George Floyd’s death

Shocking moment van ‘deliberately drives in to protester and refuses to stop’ at George Floyd demonstration in Mississippi

Video has emerged that shows a van pushing along demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd.

The footage was shot in Jackson, Mississippi on Friday and shows a white van attempting to pass through the crowds.

At one point, a woman stands directly in front of the vehicle and turns to face the driver, yet the driver continues to move forward.

Despite the confrontation and even more demonstrators stepping out in front, the van begins to speed up.

The activists end up having to jog lightly in order to avoid being completely run over. 

Eventually the protestors are forced to jump out of the away and allow the van to pass.

Other cars are also seen driving through the crowd but do not come close to any of the others involved in the demo in footage shot by WJTV.  

The protests seen in Jackson are be replicated across the country with similar demonstrations in Denver, Louisville and New York after shocking footage emerged of police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck.

Floyd, 46, could be heard pleading for the officer get off him saying ‘I can’t breathe!’ 

He was taken to hospital where he died.  

On Friday, Officer Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder while other officers involved are also expected to face charges. 

