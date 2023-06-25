VanceAI Automatically Upscales Images by up to 40x and Generates Images From Prompts

HONG KONG, June 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — VanceAI, a world’s leading AI image processing tools provider, provides web and desktop versions (VanceAI PC). Users can use four AI upscaling models to upscale images by up to 8x, and 40x, respectively. Also, VanceAI offers one AI text-to-image generator powered by Stable Diffusion to generate artwork from text prompts.

AI Upscale Images by up to 8x, or 40x

VanceAI Image Upscaler has four AI upscaling models – Text, Anime, Art, and Low Resolution & Compressed. On the online version, you can use them to upscale images by up to 8x. On the desktop version, you can go further, upscaling images by up to 40x. The Text model helps upscale any photographed or scanned text-based image like a signature, contract, or scanned document to make it more legible; the Anime model is to upscale anime and cartoon images, comics, and wallpaper to make characters clear and vivid; the Art model helps upscale computer graphics, art, drawings, or scanned paintings; and the last model aims to upscale low-resolution or compressed images saved from the web to high-resolution and even 4k wallpaper.

AI Generate Images From Prompts

Recommended by TopTen.AI, Stable Diffusion-powered VanceAI Art Generator better understands text and automatically creates corresponding artwork with AI be you a green hand or a professional. By combining an appropriate Image Type, Image Style, Artist Style, Reference Image, or Adjustable Size in Art Generator Workspace, you can generate artwork much more similar to what you are thinking. To be specific, the Generator now offers 15 image types like trending on artstation, oil painting or matte painting, 25 image styles and 16 eminent artist styles. Uploading a reference image is an optional choice, which helps the Generator accurately judge what you want. Besides, the Generator allows you to adjust the output image size from 512 to 2k as well.

About VanceAI

Except for the two tools, VanceAI also has 16 tools. Toongineer Cartoonizer automatically turns photos into cartoon ones. VanceAI Image Sharpener provides various AI modes to fix out-of-focus images, remove motion blur and smooth edges while highlighting the details. Taking advantage of VanceAI Photo Restorer and Photo Colorizer not only can restore old photos, but add color to them. For more information, please visit VanceAI official website.

Contacts

VanceAI Technology

https://vanceai.com/contact/

https://vanceai.com/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/vanceai-automatically-upscales-images-by-up-to-40x-and-generates-images-from-prompts-301862705.html

SOURCE VanceAI Technology

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

