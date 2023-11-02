VanceAI Unveils Product Image Generator Starting From Generating Product Backgrounds for E-Commerce

HONG KONG, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — VanceAI unveils its AI Product Image Generator that comprises AI Background Generator and more upcoming features like AI Sketch to Image Generator. As the first AI solution to e-commerce, VanceAI Background Generator now can generate exquisite product-specific scene images with several clicks. Users can upload their own backgrounds or generate satisfactory backgrounds using prompts for product images with less time and lower costs.

VanceAI Product Image Generator for E-Commerce

VanceAI Product Image Generator has the function of generating product backgrounds, which is particularly manifested in VanceAI Background Generator. It is a powerful image background generation tool designed to create product images effortlessly. It leverages AI algorithms to generate high-quality visuals, including product rendering and composition, thereby eliminating the need for costly and time-consuming photo shoots. In the intuitive workspace interface named AI Product Image Designer, the AI Background Generator provides users with an extensive library of product templates, styles, and backgrounds, that is, supporting to upload users’ own background images, use the templates or generate unique backgrounds with prompts.

It is a good bet that AI Product Image Generator can be seen as a game-changing technology for e-commerce, advertising, and marketing professionals who seek to streamline their content creation process, ensuring visually captivating and consistent product presentations across various platforms. More specifically, e-commerce is a sector that requires AI Background Generator to efficiently generate product image backgrounds. In the e-commerce industry, maintaining a visually appealing and consistent product catalog is pivotal to attracting and retaining customers. When an online fashion retailer needs to regularly update their product listings with high-quality images, this is where AI Background Generator steps in as arranging photo shoots for every item in their inventory is probably time-consuming and costly.

Upcoming VanceAI Features for E-Commerce

ebiz.vanceai.com is about to launch more AI features to streamline the work in the e-commerce industry – AI Sketch to Image Generator, AI Fashion Model Generator and AI Image Variation Generator.

AI Sketch to Image Generator is a versatile tool designed to transform sketches into vivid images with remarkable precision. Its main features include automatic rendering of sketches, advanced colorization options, and support for diverse artistic styles. The graphic design and illustration industry, which includes artists, designers, and content creators, frequently requires the transformation of sketches into polished and professional images. AI Sketch to Image Generator plays a crucial role in expediting this process, meeting the industry’s demands for efficiency, precision, and artistic versatility.

AI Fashion Model Generator is a cutting-edge solution tailored for the fashion industry. Its key features include the creation of lifelike digital fashion models, customizable styles, and diverse poses. This tool streamlines the design process, allowing for rapid prototyping and visualizing fashion concepts. It offers a vast wardrobe and accessories for virtual models, saving time and resources in fashion design. It is a powerful asset for fashion designers and brands aiming for efficiency and innovation.

AI Image Variation Generator is a dynamic tool designed to produce diverse image variations with ease. Its key features encompass automatic generation of multiple versions of an image, offering alterations in color, style, and composition. This tool enhances creativity by providing quick, customizable variations of an original image, making it valuable for design or marketing. In addition to these AI tools, VanceAI also has some new AIGC functions to turn photos into cartoons.

About VanceAI

VanceAI presents a suite of cutting-edge AI-powered tools that simplify and elevate various aspects of image and video editing. VanceAI BGremover effortlessly removes backgrounds from images to create captivating, isolated subjects with clean, transparent backgrounds. BGremover’s main features and other impressive tools from VanceAI are as follows:

Also, users can use AI Image Cleaner to clean up pictures (BGremover’s brush function). AI Face Generator generates lifelike human faces with diverse features, making it a valuable tool for character design and avatars. AI Portrait Generator crafts stunning, high-quality portraits with AI, ensuring professional-level results for personal or professional use. VTuber Maker creates virtual avatars for VTubers and content creators, bringing digital personas to life with customization options. AI Video Enhancer enhances video quality by upscaling resolution, reducing noise, and improving visual clarity for videos that truly stand out.

