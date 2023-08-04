VanceAI's Newly-Launched AIGC Function Converts Image to Cartoon

HONG KONG, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — VanceAI‘s new AIGC function converts image to cartoon based on Stable Diffusion. Owning three female styles and three male styles, the AIGC function can output styles of lifelike cartoon images in 5 seconds.

VanceAI’s Newly-Launched AIGC Function

VanceAI’s newly-launched AIGC function has two kinds: Female and Male, with Style 1, Style 2 and Style 3 included in each gender. The gender type aims to output cartoon pictures as close as possible to original images. The function has the ability to turn a selfie image, a ground image or an object image into cartoon images. The AIGC function is present in VansPortrait workspace. Users can go to the workspace of the AIGC function in two ways: Toongineer Cartoonizer or VansPortrait. Clicking on Upload Image will lead users to the workspace where they can turn images into styles of cartoons. The AI cartoon conversion requires one single click – clicking on Start to Process and AI will convert photos to cartoonish ones. One cartoon conversion doesn’t consume one credit until users click Download Image.

AIGC function plays a role in such areas as content creation, animation, and graphic design. Compared with an artist spending much effort on drawing a cartoon image, this AI artist requires one credit and one click to output cartoon images. Or on a social media platform, the AIGC function can be applied to the output of styles of cartoon profile pictures.

More AIGC Products From VanceAI

AI Face Generator is able to generate faces based on reference images; VTuber Maker can generate all kinds of images users want; and AI Portrait Generator produces stunning portraits based on their word description. In addition to turning photos into cartoons, AI Image Generator generates artwork from text. Midjourney AI upscales midjourney-generated image to high resolution. While not changing the original image size, AI Image Enhancer enables people to enhance image quality. Background Remover requires one click to produce a transparent background without troublesome settings. Home to AI-powered tools and basic editing tools, AI Photo Editor gives more options to crop, resize or fine-tune generated images.

For more information, please visit VanceAI official websites.

Option 1: VanceAI Official Website for English

Option 2: VanceAI Official Website for Deutsch

Option 3: VanceAI Official Website for Français

Option 4: VanceAI Official Website for Japanese

Contacts

VanceAI Technology

https://vanceai.com/contact/

https://vanceai.com/

contact@vanceai.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/vanceais-newly-launched-aigc-function-converts-image-to-cartoon-301893582.html

SOURCE VanceAI Technology

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

