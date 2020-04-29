‘Vanderpump Rules’ Recap: Beau Clark Finally Proposes To Stassi Schroeder

Til death do us not part! Beau surprised Stassi with a quirky — yet, very romantic — engagement proposal during the April 28 episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules’.

He did it! Stassi Schroeder was worried that Beau Clark would never propose, but he squashed all her fears during the April 28 episode of Vanderpump Rules, when he got down on his knee in the middle of the Hollywood Forever Cemetery and asked her to marry him. Stassi didn’t suspect the proposal at all, which made it that much more heartwarming to watch. After they walked around the cemetery, shopping for mausoleum (yes, really), Beau pointed out what looked like a tiny urn sitting on the lawn and inspected it while Stassi looked on in awe. While she was fascinated by the creepiness of what they had found, she had no idea that Beau was hiding her engagement ring in it.

But just seconds later, he turned towards her, presented the ring and asked her to marry him. She couldn’t believe what she was looking at, however, she obviously said yes, and then gave him a kiss. But the surprises didn’t end there. Beau told Stassi that Lisa Vanderpump had offered to host an engagement party for them, and when they arrived, she was greeted by her entire family, which once again, brought her to tears.

And even though Stassi was surrounded by most of her loved ones, one person’s absence couldn’t go unnoticed — Kristen Doute. First, Kristen’s ex-boyfriend, Carter, texted Beau and told him that he and Stassi should thank Kristen for introducing them to each other, and if they didn’t, they’d be terrible people. That obviously irked Stassi, but what made matters worse was the fact that Ariana had to sit next to an empty chair at the table — one that was meant for Kristen before she and Stassi had a huge fight at the wine event, and she made it very clear that she didn’t want Kristen in her life anymore.

It definitely hurt Kristen’s feelings when she found out that Stassi got engaged and she found out on social media. It hurt her even worse when she learned that everyone was celebrating at a party that she wasn’t invited to. And even though Lala called to check in on her, it didn’t help. She basically came for Lala, so Lala ended their phone call.

Jax and Brittany also went to Kristen’s house the next day to comfort her, after she was left out of the festivities, but Kristen feared that Carter’s text would somehow become her fault in the future.

Finally, Danica and the SUR staff went head to head with Sandoval, Schwartz, and the team from TomTom during an epic softball game to determine restaurant dominance, ending with James giving Katie the apology she’s always wanted.

