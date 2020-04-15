Vanderpump Rules star Vail Bloom welcomes her second child

Vanderpump Rules veteran Vail Bloom delighted followers on Sunday, with the surprise announcement that she had welcomed a second child.

Having previously given no indication she was expanding her family, the 37-year-old simply added the first photo of the newborn son and her first child, two-year-old daughter Charlie, to Instagram.

‘I’m in LOVE already and I really didn’t think it was possible to like anything except girls after Charlie! I love having a boy!’ she wrote, responding to a comment.

The news came as a happy surprise to her followers, with Vail previously giving no clues that she was either in a relationship, or expecting a baby.

New mother: Vail Bloom announced the surprise birth of her second child on Sunday; she is seen last year

‘Didn’t realize it but guess I was waiting for #NationalSiblingsDay to announce that: Charlie has a new baby brother and she’s THRILLED!’ Bloom captioned her image.

In the accompanying photo the baby rested in her lap while delighted daughter Charlie embraced the newborn.

When one fan expressed her surprise at the pregnancy, Vail responded: ‘I know! I was planning to tell you and wanted to do more photos but alas time slipped by and then the quarantine!!!! Someday soon hopefully.’

The proud new mother responded to a number of fans who commented on her post, including one who asked, ‘How is she doing with him? Does she love being a big sis?’

Bloom responded, ‘yes it’s crazy. I said ‘thrilled’ completed unironically!! So far so good; we’re lucky!! Guess I’m blessed (said ironically).’

She also added, ‘Hahaha have you had 2 under 2 before?!—oh you will soon!!!! it’s a timeless jumbled beautiful mess I’m just happy I got the free hand to make the post!’

‘So far so good; we’re lucky!! Guess I’m blessed (said ironically),’ she said in another Instagram comment.

Her first child Charlie Olivia Grace was born in 2018.

Degree: Bloom graduated from Princeton University with a degree in architecture, though she became interested in acting when she was asked to star in a short film; she is seen last year

Bloom graduated from Princeton University with a degree in architecture, though she became interested in acting when she was asked to star in a short film.

She played Heather Stevens on the soap opera in The Young and the Restless for three years between 2007 and 2010, which earned her a Daytime Emmy Award nomination in 2008.

She most recently starred in a trio of movies in 2018, The Ghost Beyond, Orphan Horse and Surviving the Wild.

She starred on the third season of reality show Vanderpump Rules.

Acting: Bloom graduated from Princeton University with a degree in architecture, though she became interested in acting when she was asked to star in a short film; she is seen last year