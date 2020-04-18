Vanessa Bryant honors late husband Kobe on 19th wedding anniversary: ‘My king, my heart, my best friend’

Vanessa Bryant is honoring her late husband Kobe Bryant on their 19th wedding anniversary. (Photo: Mike Coppola/VF19/Getty Images for VF) More

Vanessa Bryant is honoring her late husband Kobe Bryant on the couple’s 19th wedding anniversary.

On Instagram, Vanessa, 37, posted a throwback photo of herself sitting on Kobe’s lap as he kisses her on the cheek with his arms wrapped around her. “My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby,” Vanessa wrote in the caption. “I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you.”

Vanessa married the NBA star on April 18, 2001 in Dana Point, California after meeting him on the set of a music video in 1999. On January 26, the 41-year-old Lakers player and the couple’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna, died along with seven others when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, Calif.

Since the deaths, Vanessa, who is also a mother to the couple’s daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 9 months, has shared memories and family photos on social media.

Vanessa’s new post is reminiscent of a snapshot she shared on Valentine’s Day. In it, she also sat on Kobe’s lap and smiled brightly for the camera as Lauryn Hill’s “Tell Him” played. Calling him her “forever Valentine,” Vanessa wrote, “I love you so much. Missing you so much on your favorite holiday.”

And one day before Easter, Vanessa posted a joyful Instagram video of Bianka and Capri opening an oversized blue Easter egg. Wearing toy glasses and a pink pajama set, Bianka hammered at the egg while next to Capri.

