Vanessa Bryant opens ‘one more letter’ from Kobe on 38th birthday

On Monday, the day before her 38th birthday, the wife of basketball legend Kobe Bryant found “one more letter” from her late husband.

It has been three months since the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Bryant, his daughter Gianna , and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

“Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi,” Vanessa posted on Instagram. “I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today.

“The irony is that Kobe had a photo of me drawn with an Angel holding me up by an artist on the cover. Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita – my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together. #MyBirthdayWish.”