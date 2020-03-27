Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe and Gigi 2 months after tragic deaths

Vanessa Bryant shared a touching video of her late husband, Kobe Bryant, talking about coaching their 13-year-old daughter, Gigi. It’s been two months since Kobe and Gigi died in a helicopter crash along with seven others.

“She started out playing soccer, which is one of my favorite sports as well,” Kobe says in the clip. “Then, when she asked about learning the game of basketball and I started teaching her piece by piece, she started enjoying it and loving it and now she plays every day.”

The video shows Kobe and Gigi together, and features shots of her on the basketball court.

“It’s been a joy to watch her grow and to be there every day for that process,” the Los Angeles Lakers legend continues. “Her temperament is a lot like mine. She’s extremely competitive, very fiery and backs down from no challenge. So, she has a mixture — she has a good mix of me and a good mix of her mama, so that makes her even more competitive than I am.”

Hours after sharing the video, Vanessa posted a photo with 17-year-old daughter, Natalia, and friends.

Vanessa has kept the spirit of Kobe and Gigi alive on social media and it’s become a place for fans to mourn. Last week, she shared a picture of a tattoo someone got of the pair. “Kobe would never want to outshine our baby girl. Thank you for honoring them together,” she wrote.

Kobe also leaves behind daughters Bianka, 3, and Capri, 9 months. A few weeks ago, Vanessa shared a photo of the family posing in front of a mural of the NBA star and Gigi. Natalia was dressed up for winter formal.

A source told People that Vanessa “is so grateful to have her kids and family around” as she starts to heal from the tragedy. The family is staying at their home in Newport, Calif. amid the coronavirus pandemic.

