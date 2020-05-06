Vanessa Bryant Says Her Daughter Capri Looks ‘Just Like Her Daddy’ Amid Birthday Celebration

Vanessa Bryant is feeling the love, and sharing some sweet memories.

The 38-year-old wife of the late Kobe Bryant posted photos to her Instagram on Tuesday (May 5) while celebrating both her birthday and Cinco De Mayo.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Bryant

“#CincodeMayo #TacoTuesday #micumpleaños 🎂 Thx to my girls for ordering these flowers and piñatas for mama. ❤️😘,” Vanessa captioned the cute photo with her daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 10 months.

“Capri looks just her daddy (in Gigi’s outfit)! ❤️🎂,” she added in another post, referring to both her late husband and her late daughter Gianna, who tragically died with her father in a helicopter crash in January.

She recently revealed she found a letter written for her by Kobe before his death.

See Vanessa Bryant‘s posts…