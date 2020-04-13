Vanessa Bryant Shares Cute Photos of Daughters Natalia, Bianka, & Capri Celebrating Easter

Vanessa Bryant is giving a glimpse inside her Easter with her daughters.

Vanessa, 37, took to Instagram on Sunday (April 12) to share photos of daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 9 months.

In one photo, Natalia is all smiles while cuddling baby Capri while in the second pic, Vanessa gives a smiling Bianka a smooch on the cheek.

Easter marks the first holiday Vanessa is celebrating without husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna.

Kobe, 47, Gianna, 13, and seven other people tragically died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif on January 26.

Find out why Vanessa wants to amend Kobe‘s trust.