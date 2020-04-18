Vanessa Bryant Wishes Her ‘King’ Kobe Was Here On Their 19th Wedding Anniversary

Vanessa Bryant wrote a heartbreaking message on her 19th wedding anniversary with NBA legend Kobe Bryant, two and a half months after his passing.

Vanessa Bryant, 37, revealed how much she was missing her “king” Kobe Bryant on their 19th wedding anniversary on Apr. 18. She took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of the pair, along with a sweet yet heartbreaking message, less than three months after the doting mom lost her husband and 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash. “My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you,” she captioned the snap.

The photo showed Vanessa curled up in Kobe’s lap. The late NBA legend wore a white tee and dark pants as he wrapped his arms around his wife and kissed her cheek. Vanessa smiled sweetly for the camera, rocking a black and white tee, black pants, and a bold red lipstick. The couple truly looked so happy. “Happy anniversary. He is holding you,” TV personality Chelsea Handler commented on the photo.

Other fans were quick to show their love and support for the mama. “Oh my heart aches for you. Happy anniversary love. thinking of you today, and always,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Happy Anniversary Vanessa! He is holding you and he will always do it! Sending you positive vibes.” Earlier in the day, Vanessa shared a smiling photo of her “baby girl” Gianna after it was announced that she was chosen to be the WNBA’s youngest honorary draft pick.

“I’m so proud of you, Gigi. God I miss you baby,” Vanessa’s heartbreaking caption read for the pic. “You deserved to live a long, healthy and happy life. I wish I could hold you and tell you how proud I am of you. You’re the best, baby girl. Mommy loves and misses you more than I could ever express. ❤️ @WNBA #2 Gianna “Gigi” Bryant Youngest draft pick ❤️🏀My “mambacita” a.k.a. Wings.” In addition to Gianna, her 13-year-old Mamba Sports Academy teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, who also died in the crash with her, were also honored as WNBA honorary picks.