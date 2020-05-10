Vanessa Bryant’s Mother’s Day Message To Her 4 Girls: ‘I Love Being Your Mama’

Natalia Bryant went all out for mom Vanessa, who was celebrating her first Mother’s Day without husband Kobe and daughter Gianna.

Vanessa Bryant, 38, had a special message for her daughters on Mother’s Day. Re-posting 17-year-old Natalia Bryant‘s photo tribute, Vanessa sweetly wrote, “I love being your mama @nataliabryant, Gianna, Bianka and Capri. #MyWorld,” along with four red heart emojis. “You are all the very best of mommy and daddy,” she added, including Natalia’s adorable photo collage. The teen shared two images of her and her gorgeous mom, along with a two solo ones in front of mural art. In one, Vanessa, clad in a Gucci t-shirt, stands in front of a gigantic balloon painting as she pretends to hold onto the display. May 10 marks the first Mother’s Day for Vanessa since she tragically lost husband Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old Gianna in a helicopter crash just four months ago.

“I love you momma,” Natalia wrote in black text over the photos, adding “Happy Mother’s Day!” to her own Instagram on Sunday. Her mom was sure to show some love back in the comments, writing “Thank you. I love you principessa,” sweetly calling her by dad Kobe Bryant’s nickname for his girls. Vanessa later revealed that Natalia pulled out all the stops on her mom’s special day, and even surprised her with a charcuterie board! The gourmet spread looked like it was put together by a chef, featuring various cheeses, meats, crackers and fruits. “So much fun!” the teen later gushed on a re-post of her picture perfect board.

Natalia was also sure to gift her mom with something special from her and little sisters Bianka, 3, and 11-month-old Capri! The girls sweetly gave Vanessa the book Why I Love My Mom, written by Alison Reynolds and featuring illustrations by Serena Geddes.

Vanessa’s Instagram story was full of love from her close friends, including Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Rachel Zoe and LaLa Anthony, who all sent gorgeous flower arrangements! “Thank you so much,” Vanessa wrote over a photo of pretty pink florals from Gabrielle and Dwyane. “I love you LaLa, thank you,” she wrote over another bouquet of flowers from LaLa. Vanessa also shared a sweet card from designer Rachel Zoe, who wrote, “Sending so much love to you and your beautiful girls. You are the ultimate warrior queen and I hope to see you very soon. Please know you are all in my thoughts and here 24/7 for anything,” and sent a stunning bouquet of roses from Jeff Leatham.