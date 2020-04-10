Vanessa Hudgens honors canceled Coachella opening weekend with throwback photo: ‘I felt like a fairy’

Coachella music festival was supposed to kick off on Friday, attracting thousands of fans and A-list celebrities to the desert of Palm Beach, Calif. Instead, the party grounds are empty as the country self-quarantines at home, one month after the annual event was postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, this hasn’t stopped Vanessa Hudgens, the self-proclaimed Coachella queen, from reminiscing on her favorite event of the year with a throwback Instagram photo.

“A little Coachella memory,” the 31-year-old singer and actress wrote alongside a video of herself twirling in a bohemian-style dress with an iridescent cape. “This was one of my favorite outfits I’ve worn [because] I felt like a fairy.”

“Spookchella,” Hudgens referred to the October 9 rescheduled opening weekend. An Instagram follower quickly commented, “I cant wait to see your looks for SPOOKCHELLA, I know how much you love both Halloween and Coachella and this is so exciting!!”

Hudgens has kept it light on Instagram following backlash over some “insensitive” comments she made in March about the coronavirus, for which she later apologized. Since, she has posted adorable videos of her dog “dancing” and funny “quarantine” photos.

