Vanessa Hudgens shows off her trim physique as she lounges round her home

She’s been keeping up with her health and fitness regime while in lockdown.

And Vanessa Hudgen’s hard work showed on Friday when she stripped down to her bikini for some fun in the sun.

The 31-year-old beauty also shared some shots of her same look inside looking bored amid the pandemic.

Home day: Vanessa Hudgens showcased her fit and trim physique on social media on Friday while lounging around her Los Angeles home with her dog, Darla, in a bikini top and a pair of shorts

‘Another day after another meal. I think I might make this a daily thing lol we will seeee,’ she captioned.

Vanessa stunned in a yellow triangular bikini top that had a floral design on it.

She teamed the look with striped shorts and accessorized with various chains around her neck and some gold hoops.

Catching some rays: Vanessa later stepped outside to get some work done while enjoying some Vitamin D

Sunshine! Vanessa stunned in a yellow triangular bikini top that had a floral design on it

Vanessa later stepped outside to get some work done while enjoying some Vitamin D.

‘Darla and I love a good tapestry,’ she captioned.

Vanessa sported the same ensemble and added a wide brimmed straw hat to the look.

Her brunette tresses were styled out in braids and she said on a boho style purple blanket.

Keeping fit: Vanessa’s home look comes as she’s continued her health and fitness regime during lockdown

Vanessa’s home look comes as she’s continued her health and fitness regime during lockdown.

She recently completed a live workout with trainer Isaac Boots where together they raised $13,000 in 45 minutes for No Kids Hungry.

‘@isaacboots and I obviously love working out but we love it even more when we’re raising money for @nokidhungry ����❤️ we raised 13k in 45 minutes!!!! thank you everyone who donated. Means SO MUCH.’