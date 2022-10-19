Vantage launches #MoveWithVantage TikTok Challenge in Vietnam with USD3,500 worth of prizes

The social media challenge aims to inspire creativity and community engagement, and highlight the full range of features offered by the Vantage App.

Singapore, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Vantage, the international multi-asset broker, is pleased to launch the Vantage TikTok challenge – #MoveWithVantage. The TikTok challenge offers the Vietnamese young community the chance to win cash prizes worth US$3,500, for unique, creative content that highlights their favourite features and benefits of the Vantage App.

The challenge opens from 20 October and entries will be accepted until 30 November 2022. The top three winners will be announced on the official #MoveWithVantage website on 15 December 2022. The top winner with the most original and inventive TikTok will be crowned the #MoveWithVantage Champion and walk away with USD2,000.

To learn more about the #MoveWithVantage Vietnam TikTok Challenge and to enter the competition, visit the official page here.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer, Vantage says, “We are thrilled to launch the #MoveWithVantage Vietnam Tik Tok Challenge as an opportunity to get to know our clients better. With nearly 40 million downloads of the Tik Tok in Vietnam, we know this is our young and active clients’ platform of choice, and the best place for them to fully express their creative ideas.

“In Vietnam and APAC, we have been focused on providing our clients with highly localized market news and financial education that meets their trading needs. Our Vantage App is an important part of that solution as it allows clients to learn and trade seamlessly from their mobile devices. We look forward to seeing the creative content from our clients, and what everyone thinks are the best features of our Vantage App.”

About Vantage

Vantage is a global, multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFDs on Forex, Commodities, Indices, and Shares.

With more than 10 years of market experience. Vantage now has over 1,000 employees across more than 30 global offices.

Vantage is more than a broker. It provides a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that enables clients to take advantage of trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

