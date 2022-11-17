Vantage's #MoveWithVantage TikTok Challenge reaches 2 million views

Social media challenge rewarding Vietnamese homegrown creativity into its final stretch.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Vantage (or Vantage Markets), the international multi-asset broker, today announced that views for its Vantage TikTok challenge – #MoveWithVantage ticked past 2 million.

Sitting atop the leader-board with over 600,000 views is TikTok icon Doan Quoc Thanh with his comedic “how will I get rich” door-stop argument-with-himself video, the TikTok challenge offers the Vietnamese young community the chance to win total cash prizes worth US$3,500, for unique, creative content that highlights their favourite features and benefits of the Vantage App.

Huynh Khanh Dong is Vantage’s current silver medallist with almost 360,000 views for his piece-to-camera monologue about an injury he recently sustained, while Hoang Ngoc Anh‘s strangers-in-a-café chat on how the Vantage App helped them fulfil their destinies together, with its 155,000 views, is currently set for bronze.

The challenge opened in 20 October, and new entrants have two more weeks until months’ end to get their entries in. The top three winners will be announced on the official #MoveWithVantage website on 15 December 2022. The top winner with the most original and inventive TikTok will be crowned the #MoveWithVantage Champion and walk away with USD2,000.

To learn more about the #MoveWithVantage Vietnam TikTok Challenge and to enter the competition, visit the official page here.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer, Vantage says, “The creativity of Vietnam’s Gen Zs are shining through with the entries that we have so far – and with nearly 2 million views in our first three weeks, this program is going a long way to spreading the Vantage word to young Vietnamese keen to kickstart their investing journey with our Vantage App. We can’t wait to see what the final two weeks of our campaign reveals in terms of the creative content of young Vietnamese TikTokers.”

About Vantage

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a global, multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFDs on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, and ETFs.

With more than 13 years of market experience. Vantage now has over 1,000 employees across more than 30 global offices.

Vantage is more than a broker. It provides a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that enables clients to take advantage of trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

Be empowered to better capitalise on winning market opportunities when you trade smarter @vantage

SOURCE Vantage