Varun Dhawan pens sweet poem for mother with childhood photo: ‘Through holidays and quarantine. Ma and me’

Varun Dhawan is making good use of his time in quarantine, doing all from home workouts, cooking, rapping to writing poetry. The actor has now shared an unseen childhood picture with his mother along with a verse.

Varun looks hardly recognisable in the picture as he poses alongside his mom. Sharing it on Instagram, he wrote, “Ma and me. We were always meant to be. Through holidays and quarantine. Ma and me. were always meant to be together #keepyourfamilysafe.”

His friends and fans were impressed with his writing skills. All from Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari, stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania showered love on the adorable picture. A fan wrote, “How can you be this cute from the beginning???!”

Varun recently shared a lockdown-themed rap in an attempt to urge people to take the lockdown seriously and practise social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He not just penned and performed it but also got it edited along with excerpts from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s televised address in which he announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown.

The video also featured a scene from British television series Teletubbies, a scene from Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Devdas and several glimpses of deserted roads amid the lockdown.

Also read: Alia Bhatt turns photographer for her cats and dogs in quarantine: ‘Love thy pet’

The lyrics of his rap song go “You can’t go to the parlour, you can’t go to the street, you can’t go to sabzi mandi.” In one of the shots, he points towards his refrigerator and says, “This is all due to eat.” He goes on to say, “Ghar se bahar nikala to corona hoga, gedi kiya to corona hoga, pyaar kia to dil tutega, dil tutega to dard hoga… kyu… its ****** lockdown.”

Varun had earlier shared glimpses of his home workouts. He also shared a clip of him making an omelette in his Instagram stories.

Follow @htshowbiz for more