Varun Dhawan’s Abusive Rant On COVID-19 Cracks Up Netizens

Aren’t we all done with staying inside? As much as I am loving staying inside, doing all the things that I wouldn’t have done otherwise, I need to see my friends, munch on some junk food, go out. The frustration has caught hold of all of us which also, quite evidently ,includes Varun Dhawan. The Main Tera Hero actor took to his Instagram to share a clip where he seems to be on an abusive spree against coronavirus.

The actor kick starts his rant with ‘Corona ki…” and rest is all censored, hinting that he is on an abusive rant against the virus.

Have a look at the hilarious video here:

The Judwaa 2 actor’s short video clip’s caption read— “#badwordsgoodvibes. I feel better #indiafightscorona”. Varun Dhawan’s hilarious video cracked all the netizens. Tiger Shroff, Huma Qureshi, Nupur Sanon and a whole lot of his colleagues and friends were left delighted with this video clip of the actor.

Before the lockdown, Varun wrapped up the shoot of Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. Coolie No 1 has been helmed by his daddy, director David Dhawan. The film also features Paresh Rawal and Jaaved Jaaferi in pivotal roles. The movie was all set to release in May, but due to the pandemic, the release date has been postponed.

On other news, India has over 17,265 confirmed cases as of now with over 543 deaths recorded. Let’s hope this ends soon. Till then stay home and stay safe!