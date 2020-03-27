Varun Dhawan’s new rap features PM Narendra Modi’s 21-day lockdown speech. Watch video

Celebrities all over the world are using their social media reach to create awareness about coronavirus. Varun Dhawan found an innovative way to drive the message of social distancing home.

In a video shared on his Instagram account, Varun turns rapper and urges fans to stay indoors. The clip also features snippets from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on Wednesday, during which he announced a 21-day lockdown across the country to control the coronavirus outbreak.

Arjun Kapoor commented on the video and asked, “I just want to know who the cameraman is…” Aayush Sharma advised Varun to release the track. Rapper Badshah wrote, “Let them know varun da1.” Several Instagram users also dropped clapping and fire emojis in the comments section.

Varun ended his rap by saying, “Janta curfew rocks.” On Sunday (March 22), the day of the janta curfew, the actor and his family members came out on their balcony to cheer for medical professionals and other essential service providers who have been working during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, in an Instagram post, Varun said that everyone should learn a lesson from the coronavirus crisis. “As we all battle this virus, I think it is time we realise that the human race has been extremely selfish. It’s time we introspect. We share this planet with many other species. Development is important but not at the cost of killing other species. We will overcome this but we must realise that messing with Mother Nature comes at a cost,” he wrote.

Varun will be seen next on the big screen in his father David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 remake. The film features Sara Ali Khan as the leading lady.

Coolie No 1 was set to hit the theatres on May 1 but its release might be pushed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

