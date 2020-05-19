Varya Malina Surprises Geoffrey Paschel AND His New Girlfriend Mary!



One of the big show-stoppers to this week’s 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days was Big Ed’s breakdown after Rosemarie dumped him.



But a real shocker was when Varya’s surprise visit to Geoffrey revealed that he had already moved on.



We all saw the frightening scene in which Geoffrey Paschel exploded at Varya Malina in Russia, and not for the first time.



He proposed to her, she wisely said “no.” Viewers familiar with Geoffrey’s past felt that she had dodged a bullet.



Unfortunately, she still wanted to maintain the relationship.



Geoffrey told her that they were over, however, and took a plane back to his hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee.



A criminal background check is way cheaper than any plane ticket.



But instead of saving herself some money and potential danger by looking into Geoffrey’s alarming criminal history, Varya followed him to the US.



Through what fans are sure are shenanigans engineered by production, her arrival was a total surprise to Geoffrey.



However, Geoffrey had already moved on … dating his longtime friend, Mary.



Varya flew 18 hours to the US and then got a connecting flight to Knoxville, all to show up and find Geoffrey with a new girlfriend.



Geoffrey had simply refused to respond to Varya’s messages, and since her tourist visa was approved, she decided to pop in.



“Oh my gosh,” he exclaimed as he opened the door.



Then viewers heard Mary’s voice from inside, wondering what was going on.



You know, sometimes manipulative men who crave control and enjoy mind games will make “power plays.”



The goal is to show a woman in whom he’s interested that he can do just fine without her and to make her feel like she has little value.



We can’t read Geoffrey’s mind and we wouldn’t care to if we could, so it’s impossible to say if he moved on to play mind games with Varya.



However, Prince Joffrey (as a number of recappers have been calling him) isn’t the only one who was messing people’s heads.



First of all, from watching the show, you might come away with the impression that Varya followed Geoffrey just three days later.



Rumor has it that it was at least a few weeks later that Varya popped in for a visit.



And, as we said, it’s believed that production played a role in making sure that Varya showed up while Mary was there.



In fact, a comment captured by 90 Day Fiance blogger extraordinarie John Yates shows that Mary is, at the very least, encouraging that viewpoint.



In the preview for next week’s episode, Varya and Mary get into a fight.



Mary tells Varya that she is the one in the wrong, as she showed up unannounced at her ex’s home.



Varya, it appears, is refusing to even speak to Mary and only wants to speak to Geoffrey.



What a disaster! And if we didn’t know much about Geoffrey, it could even be entertaining.



As we all know, Geoffrey was disinvited from the 90 Day Fiance Tell All this season.



It looks like TLC listened to the fan petition against Geoffrey. Nobody wants to watch an accused serial woman-beater.



Now, Varya declined to film without Geoffrey, which led many to conclude that she is still with him.



However, the current “word on the street” according to bloggers is that Geoffrey may be with Mary. We hope that both women remain safe.



Geoffrey’s most recent arrest for a brutal domestic attack was in June of 2019.



The police report describes the victim’s destroyed phone, blood evidence smeared through the house, and her escaping and going to a neighbor for help.



It is hoped by many that this case will lead to Geoffrey going (back) to prison.



However, his trial date continues to be pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so 90 Day Fiance fans must wait until the courts reopen.