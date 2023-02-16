VC Summit University at MOMAS Lagos for Improved Town and Gown Collaboration – TechEconomy

Advertisements







Charity Continues at Home: Vice-Chancellor, Summit University, Offa, Kwara State, Nigeria, Pays Official Visit to Momas Electricity Meters Manufacturing Company Limited (MEMMCOL), Lagos

Following the PCB skill production capacity development initiative being championed by One Innovation Hub, Offa, and MOMAS Nigeria Limited, for Offa and its environs, Professor Abiodun Musa Aibinu the Vice-Chancellor, fulfilled his promise of visiting the Lagos-based factory on 10th February 2023 alongside Mr Ibrahim Salawu of the Political Science Department as part of the University’s Collaboration objective.

Professor Aibinu was received warmly by the Chairman of the reputable company, Engineer Kola Balogun, a proud indigene of the Offa community and international awards winner. Also in attendance was Air Vice- Marshal Olabisi (Rtd), another indigene of Offa and a former commandant, Air Force Institute of Technology, Kaduna.

Momas Nigeria Limited has a factory that takes pride in inventing products one won’t find anywhere else around the country. These include but not limited to Meters, electrical installation, enclosures, utility software, security solutions, and embedded system design.

The company also runs a Metering School and a subsidiary company: Equipment and Protective Applications International Limited (EPAIL) that produces defence equipment for organisations.

As usual, the Vice-Chancellor gave an overview of the University: a fast-growing research-intensive Institution geared towards Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and skills of the 4th Industrial Revolution with a focus on producing eligible industry-fitted graduates students through student-based learning, skill acquisition-Acadopreneurship, Artificial Intelligence and ICT skills, Clean and Renewable Energy, Family and Leadership, Financial Literacy, Islam and Global Citizenship and History, Heritage, and Storytelling and research and innovation.

He further reiterated the intent of Summit University to collaborate with MOMAS Nigeria Limited in industry-based ventures like organising training, workshops, and conferences for both staff and students, and engaging in research.

The Chairman, MOMAS Nigeria Limited, who is known for his generous contribution towards youth training and development, including an upcoming Printed Circuit Board (PCB) training with four staff of Summit University in attendance, expressed delight over the visit, promising to support the University in achieving its goals.





