Vectra AI Appoints New Japan Country Manager as TDR Demand Grows

Kaori Nieda joins Vectra AI Japan as market opportunities accelerate

TOKYO, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Vectra AI, the leader in AI-driven threat detection and response (TDR) for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises, has announced the appointment of Kaori Nieda as the new Country Manager for the Japan region. Nieda will officially join Vectra on June 26.

Nieda brings more than 30 years’ experience in IT to Vectra AI, with extensive expertise in people management, sales, security and cloud, and business growth. Most recently, from 2019-2023, she was CrowdStrike’s Regional Sales Director for Enterprise. Prior to this she held positions as Japan Country Manager for Recorded Future, Infoblox and Sandvine.

This announcement follows growing demand for Network Detection and Response (NDR) in Japan, with Vectra AI recently “mentioned in the report that covers 2020-2022″ as the number one in market share in” NDR solution in Japan for the third consecutive year by independent IT consulting and research firm, ITR.

David Sajoto, Vice President Vectra AI Asia Pacific and Japan comments, “We are delighted to welcome Kaori to our Japan leadership team. Kaori is an inspiring leader with a proven track record in building strong and capable teams that consistently overachieve for their customers. She has decades of deep technology experience combined with strong people management skills and we look forward to significant market momentum generated by her leadership.”

Vectra NDR (Network Detection and Response) is the industry’s most advanced AI-driven attack defence for identifying and stopping malicious attacks. Vectra NDR harnesses Security AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence™ empowering security teams by ensuring early visibility with clarity, precision and context to surface hidden, unknown threats, attacks and malicious activities in customers’ hybrid cloud environments.

Vectra NDR is bolstered by Vectra’s Managed Detection and Response (MDR) offering, which provides users with crucial security functions. It enables organisations to detect, analyse, investigate and actively respond to threats quickly and effectively. Vectra AI’s integrated platform covers an organisation’s endpoint, network, logs and cloud, leveraging a range of techniques, and can also be tailored depending on specific needs of the business.

Kaori Nieda, Japan Country Manager at Vectra AI, comments, “I’m very excited to join Vectra AI Japan, and I’m looking forward to growing the business, working closely with our team and customers. Managed Detection and Response (MDR) is, more and more, a go-to solution set and approach to security with proven benefits for numerous industries. Vectra AI’s platform and MDR services, combined with exceptional and expanding functionality in artificial intelligence, makes this organisation primed for growth.”

Vectra AI Launches Managed Detection and Response Services

In February 2023, Vectra AI Japan introduced Vectra Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services targeting mid-sized Japanese companies without security personnel. Vectra MDR delivers cybersecurity skills to support organisations detect, investigate, and respond to threats, tailored to the company’s individual needs.

About Vectra AI

Vectra AI is the leader in AI-driven threat detection and response for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises. Vectra AI’s cloud-native platform and MDR services – powered by our patented Attack Signal Intelligence- provide security teams with unified threat visibility, context and control across public cloud, SaaS, identity and data center networks in a single SaaS console. Vectra AI-driven Attack Signal IntelligenceTM, empowers SOC analysts to rapidly prioritize, investigate and respond to the most urgent cyber-attacks in their hybrid cloud environment. Organizations worldwide rely on Vectra AI’s cloud-native platform and MDR services to see and stop attacks from becoming breaches. For more information, visit www.vectra.ai.

