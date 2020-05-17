Vegan Burrito Bowls with Crispy Tofu & Chipotle Sauce | Pumps & Iron

YUM! These vegan burrito bowls are delicious, and the perfect combination of some recipes I’ve shared previously on the blog. Take my crispy baked tofu and corn and black bean salsa; mix them in a bowl with rice, lettuce and avocado; and top with my dairy-free chipotle sauce. Yes, please!

Vegan Burrito Bowls

This vegan burrito bowls recipe is an amalgamation of other recipes I’ve posted. I’m going to link to them but also list out ingredients and directions so that you don’t need to have multiple tabs open.

Admittedly, there’s a lot to this one. I recommend making the chipotle sauce and salsa ahead of time (the salsa is even better the next day anyway!). I’ll even cook a bunch of rice at the start of the week so I have that on hand as well. Then, all you really need to do is bake the tofu and assemble your bowl when you’re ready to eat.

Note that the following recipe will make FOUR vegan burrito bowls. Leftovers of everything except the tofu will be great the next day and all week.

Print

Vegan Burrito Bowls with Crispy Tofu & Chipotle Sauce

Author: Nicole



Yield: 4 bowls 1 x Description These vegan burrito bowls are made with crispy baked tofu, corn & black bean salsa, and topped with a dairy-free chipotle sauce.

Scale

1x 2x 3x Ingredients 1 c uncooked brown rice (will yield about 3 c cooked)

c uncooked brown rice (will yield about c cooked) 2 heads romaine lettuce, chopped

heads romaine lettuce, chopped 2 avocados For the Crispy Baked Tofu 1 block extra firm tofu ( 14 oz )

block extra firm tofu ( ) 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

extra virgin olive oil 1 1/2 tbsp cornstarch

cornstarch 1 tsp chili powder

chili powder 1/2 tsp paprika

paprika 1/2 tsp cumin

cumin 1/2 tsp garlic powder

garlic powder 1/4 tsp pepper

pepper 1/4 tsp salt

salt 1/8 tsp cayenne (optional) For the Corn & Black Bean Salsa: 1 can black beans, rinsed

can black beans, rinsed 1 1/2 cup corn

corn 2 roma tomatoes, diced & deseeded

roma tomatoes, diced & deseeded 1/2 red onion, diced

red onion, diced 1 jalapeno, deseeded & minced

jalapeno, deseeded & minced 1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

fresh cilantro, chopped 2 tbsp lime juice (juice from 1 lime)

lime juice (juice from lime) Salt & pepper to taste For the Chipotle Sauce: 3 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

chipotle peppers in adobo sauce 1 tsp of the adobo sauce

of the adobo sauce 2/3 c raw cashews, soaked

c raw cashews, soaked 1/2 c unsweetened almond milk

c unsweetened almond milk 2 tbsp lime juice (juice from about 2 limes)

lime juice (juice from about limes) 1/4 tsp salt

salt 1/2 tsp chili powder

chili powder 2 tbsp avocado oil (optional—increases the creamy texture) Instructions Make the chipotle sauce. Cashews need to be soaked overnight, but if you’re short on time, you can cover them in boiling water and let them soak for just an hour. Combine all ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth and creamy. Cover and set aside in the refrigerator. Prep and drain the tofu. Place the block of tofu on paper towels. On top of it, stack more paper towels, then a small cutting board (or other flat surface), and finally something of weight (like a soup can). Let it sit and drain for about 15 minutes. Mix the spices together in a small bowl and set aside. Preheat the oven to 400. While the tofu drains, cook the rice. Add 1 cup dry rice to 2 cups water and a dash of olive oil in a pot. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer. Let simmer (covered) for 35-40 minutes until done. Take off heat and let steam (covered) for several minutes. While the rice cooks, make the corn & black bean salsa. Toss all ingredients together in a big mixing bowl. Cover and set aside in the refrigerator. Bake the tofu. When the tofu is drained, toss with olive oil, spices and cornstarch in a large mixing bowl until evenly coated. Spread into a single layer on a parchment paper-lined baking pan. Bake for 15 minutes, flip, then bake for an additional 15 minutes. Assemble your vegan burrito bowls. Start with a bed of lettuce and rice. Add in a scoop of salsa, some baked tofu, and sliced avocado. Top with a generous drizzle of chipotle sauce. Keywords: vegan burrito bowls

If you’re looking for a Taco Tuesday recipe or perhaps a Meatless Monday dish, look no further! You’re also allowed to make this on days without an alliterative theme. 😉

Similar Recipes

Hope you love this vegan burrito bowl recipe! I haven’t posted new recipes to the site in forever, but this quarantine is inspiring (forcing) me to get busy in the kitchen. 🙂

xo Nicole

(Visited 1 time, 1 visit today)