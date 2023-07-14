Vehya Announces Full Support for CCS and NACS Electric Vehicles

DETROIT, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Vehya, the leading marketplace dedicated to helping individuals and businesses achieve their goals through the sales, installation, and service of innovative products such as EV chargers, solar panels, and battery storage, is excited to announce its expanded support for electric vehicles (EVs) equipped with both CCS (Combined Charging System) and NACS (North American Charging Standard) charging technologies.

As the demand for sustainable transportation solutions continues to rise, Vehya remains committed to providing comprehensive services that cater to the diverse needs of electric vehicle owners. By extending its support to both CCS and NACS charging standards, Vehya ensures that all charging infrastructure and equipment can be serviced seamlessly.

CCS and NACS are two prominent charging standards utilized by electric vehicle manufacturers globally. CCS, also known as Combined Charging System, integrates AC and DC charging capabilities into a single connector, making it compatible with a broader range of electric vehicles. On the other hand, NACS offers an alternative charging standard that is more compact, providing an efficient and flexible solution for specific electric vehicle charging needs.

With a commitment to excellence, Vehya’s network of certified installers and technicians provides professional installation and ongoing maintenance services, ensuring optimal performance and customer satisfaction.

“As an electric vehicle owner this is exciting news since it will increase access to charging networks. Because Vehya is a brand agnostic marketplace for EV charging installation and service we view NACS as a great opportunity to introduce more options to consumers. We will be actively working with product partners who provide NACS and CCS solutions,” states Will McCoy, CEO of Vehya.

Vehya’s dedication to sustainability and customer-centricity drives the expansion of their marketplace services. By offering service support tailored to both CCS and NACS electric vehicles, Vehya empowers electric vehicle owners to embrace cleaner transportation while ensuring a smooth and simple charging experience.

To learn more about Vehya’s comprehensive support for CCS and NACS electric vehicles, please visit www.vehya.com

