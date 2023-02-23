Velvet, FuturaSun's first range of heterojunction products, is here to stay

PADOVA, Italy, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As an answer to the industry’s strive to improve PV module efficiency, FuturaSun adds in its range another N-type solar panel, to which, for the first time, it applies heterojunction technology. The result is a versatile, cutting-edge and high-efficiency product.

This glass-glass bifacial module is based on N-type heterojunction (HJT) bifacial solar cells. Heterojunction technology combines crystalline silicon with silicon based thin film to absorb more energy and reach higher performance (higher than the PERC modules). In addition, the layers of Transparent Conductive Oxide (TCO) make the cell more uniform, enhancing the module’s aesthetics from both sides.

Thanks to the cell’s bifacial structure, the Velvet module captures the light from the front and back. This way, it increases the system’s performance by up to 30% more than a single-sided module, depending on the configuration, location, and environmental conditions of the PV system. Moreover, the bifaciality factor of the Velvet module results circa 15% higher than the standard value of a bifacial module based on the PERC technology.

The glass-glass structure ensures high load-bearing capacity, strong mechanical stability, and exceptional resistance to weather agents.

The Velvet Pro range features a glass-glass structure with 120 or 144 HJT MMB half-cut cells (166 mm – M6). These cells are laminated and framed in 1755 x 1038 mm, and weigh 23.5 kg. Moreover, the rated power of this range can reach 400 Wp in just 1.82 sq.m.

The Velvet Pro range stands out for its high efficiency (22%) and low temperature coefficient (-0.26%/°C), thus ensuring high performance even at high temperatures. At the end of the first year, the guaranteed power is 99%, which will slightly drop during the second year by 0.4 %/year. Therefore, after 30 years, performance will be at 88%.

This stability is also due to the new module’s cells, which are Light Induced Degradation (LID)-resistant since the N-Type cells are doped with phosphorus and not boron.

The balance between rated power, dimensions, environmental impact, and high performance makes Velvet the ideal module for residential and commercial settings. In addition, since it captures light from both sides (bifacial), Velvet is perfect on large flat roofs with reflecting surfaces, photovoltaic shelters, and architectural façades.

FuturaSun offers also the bifacial modules for industrial and utility-scale PV systems: Velvet Premium Max consists of 120 or 132 HJT MMB half-cut cells (210 mm – G12) with a rated power of up to 700 Wp. Velvet Premium Max helps optimise BoS and reduce LCOE since its efficiency and bifaciality generate more energy for the same installation cost as a standard module.

For the whole Velvet range, FuturaSun offers a 30-year performance warranty.

The Italian company FuturaSun is specialised in the manufacturing of high-performance photovoltaic panels which have passed the most stringent of tests to achieve prestigious certifications issued by laboratories from all over the world. FuturaSun’s manufacturing plants are based in China and soon in Italy.

