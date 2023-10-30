Vending machine market size to grow by USD 12.42 billion from 2022 to 2027 | North America will account for 37% of the market growth – Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global vending machine market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.42 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.81% during the forecast period. By geography, the global vending machine market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global vending machine market. North America will account for 37% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region is witnessing an increased demand for vending machines from retailers and part-time and home-based businesses. Besides, many end-users are exhibiting high demand for interactive kiosks and intelligent vending machines that provide enhanced user experience. In addition, the rising demand for self-help automated and technologically advanced machines in retail outlets is fueling the growth of the vending machines market in North America. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a sample report

What’s New?

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

– war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial – buy the report!

Global Vending Machine Market – Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (low-end vending machines and intelligent vending machines), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

The market will observe significant growth in the low-end vending machines segment during the forecast period. Many small and medium-scale retailers prefer low-end vending machines as they cannot afford to purchase intelligent vending machines. These machines also minimize the recurring costs associated with labor to improve productivity and promote cashless payments. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Download a Sample Report

Global Vending Machine Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growth of the market is driven by increasing demand for cashless vending machines.

The rising adoption of smartphones and the rapid penetration of the internet has led to the growth of cashless payments worldwide.

To attract customers, companies and retailers are adopting vending machines that can accept payments made through credit cards, debit cards, and mobile payments.

Some retailers are retrofitting vending machines to allow cashless transactions.

With the growing adoption of cashless payments, the demand for cashless vending machines will increase during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The real-time data collection capabilities of intelligent vending machines is identified as the key trend in the market.

Intelligent vending machines are backed with advanced features such as operations management, inventory management, customer analytics, transaction management, software and platform management, and digital advertising and content management system.

This allows vending machine operators to collect and manage a large volume of customer data.

Machine learning and real-time data allow retailers to analyze customer profiles based on their behavior and the number of purchases.

This helps retailers to focus on their core competencies and improve productivity. All these benefits will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

High initial investments and maintenance costs of vending machines are hindering the growth of the market.

The cost of manufacturing vending machines is high, and the cost of renting is increasing every year.

End-users require significant investments in purchasing software to manage intelligent vending machines.

Besides, vendors are compelled to launch innovative products by making heavy investments in R&D.

Such challenges are reducing the growth potential in the market.

Insights on market drivers, trends, & challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023 to 2027) – Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this vending machine market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the vending machine market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the vending machine market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the vending machine market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vending machine market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The casino gaming equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 14,265.1 million . The market is segmented by end-user ( casinos , malls, and others), type ( casino tables, slot machines, gaming chips, video poker machines, and others), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The market is segmented by end-user ( , malls, and others), type ( tables, slot machines, gaming chips, video poker machines, and others), and geography (APAC, , , and , and ). The slot machine market size is expected to increase by USD 9.77 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.3%. The market is segmented by product (digital and mechanical) and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

Vending Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.69 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Azkoyen SA, Bianchi Industry Spa, BULK VENDING SYSTEMS Ltd., Compass Group Plc, Continental Vending Inc., Crane Payment Innovations Inc., Ellab AS, Federal Machine, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Future Techniks India Pvt. Ltd., Glory Ltd., Intel Corp., Orasesta Spa, Royal Vendors Inc., Sanden Corp., Seaga Manufacturing Inc., Sielaff GmbH and Co. KG, The Coca Cola Co., Westomatic Vending Services Ltd., and Worldline SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio’s Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global vending machine market 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global vending machine market 2017 – 2021 (USD million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 – 2021 (USD million)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 – 2021 (USD million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 – 2021 (USD million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 – 2021 (USD million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis – Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Low end vending machines – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Low end vending machines – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Low end vending machines – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Low end vending machines – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Low end vending machines – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Intelligent vending machines – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Intelligent vending machines – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Intelligent vending machines – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Intelligent vending machines – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Intelligent vending machines – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product (USD million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Distribution Channel – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Distribution Channel – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Offline – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Offline – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Offline – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Offline – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Online – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Online – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Online – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Online – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel (USD million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography (USD million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Azkoyen SA

Exhibit 108: Azkoyen SA – Overview



Exhibit 109: Azkoyen SA – Business segments



Exhibit 110: Azkoyen SA – Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Azkoyen SA – Segment focus

12.4 Bianchi Industry Spa

Exhibit 112: Bianchi Industry Spa – Overview



Exhibit 113: Bianchi Industry Spa – Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Bianchi Industry Spa – Key offerings

12.5 BULK VENDING SYSTEMS Ltd.

Exhibit 115: BULK VENDING SYSTEMS Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 116: BULK VENDING SYSTEMS Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 117: BULK VENDING SYSTEMS Ltd. – Key offerings

12.6 Compass Group Plc

Exhibit 118: Compass Group Plc – Overview



Exhibit 119: Compass Group Plc – Business segments



Exhibit 120: Compass Group Plc – Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Compass Group Plc – Segment focus

12.7 Continental Vending Inc.

Exhibit 122: Continental Vending Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 123: Continental Vending Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Continental Vending Inc. – Key offerings

12.8 Crane Payment Innovations Inc.

Exhibit 125: Crane Payment Innovations Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 126: Crane Payment Innovations Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Crane Payment Innovations Inc. – Key offerings

12.9 Ellab AS

Exhibit 128: Ellab AS – Overview



Exhibit 129: Ellab AS – Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Ellab AS – Key offerings

12.10 Federal Machine

Exhibit 131: Federal Machine – Overview



Exhibit 132: Federal Machine – Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Federal Machine – Key offerings

12.11 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 135: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. – Key offerings

12.12 Future Techniks India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Future Techniks India Pvt. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 138: Future Techniks India Pvt. Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Future Techniks India Pvt. Ltd. – Key offerings

12.13 Glory Ltd.

Exhibit 140: Glory Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 141: Glory Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 142: Glory Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 143: Glory Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Glory Ltd. – Segment focus

12.14 Orasesta Spa

Exhibit 145: Orasesta Spa – Overview



Exhibit 146: Orasesta Spa – Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Orasesta Spa – Key offerings

12.15 Royal Vendors Inc.

Exhibit 148: Royal Vendors Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 149: Royal Vendors Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Royal Vendors Inc. – Key offerings

12.16 Sanden Corp.

Exhibit 151: Sanden Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 152: Sanden Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 153: Sanden Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Sanden Corp. – Segment focus

12.17 Westomatic Vending Services Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 156: Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. – Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 158: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 159: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for USUSD

Exhibit 160: Currency conversion rates for USUSD

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 161: Research methodology



Exhibit 162: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 163: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 164: List of abbreviations

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vending-machine-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-12-42-billion-from-2022-to-2027–north-america-will-account-for-37-of-the-market-growth—technavio-301970514.html

SOURCE Technavio

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

