Venice Beach Skate Park Filled With Sand to Prevent Social Gatherings

Crowds Protest Beach Closure Due to COVID-19 in Encinitas, California

Crowds gathered at the Swami’s Beach parking area in Encinitas, California, on Sunday, April 19, to protest the closure of area beaches, surf areas, and trails due to COVID-19 restrictions. Protesters chanted “open our beach” and carried signs, some written on surf boards, with slogans such as “salt water is safe,” and “surfing is not a crime.” News reports said the City of Encinitas ordered the closure of area beaches and trails on April 15 in order to help enforce social distancing. Protests against “lockdowns” and social distancing measures have cropped up across the United States in April, including in Texas, Wisconsin, Nevada, Maryland, Idaho, Michigan, and Minnesota. Credit: @alex_hope_kane via Storyful