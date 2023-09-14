Venture Valley Game and Network of Academic and Scholastic Esports Federations (NASEF) Team Up on Entrepreneurship Beyond the Game ™ Challenge

North American High School Students Can Win Prizes, including Grants and Scholarships

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Venture Valley Game , in collaboration with the Network of Academic and Scholastic Esports Federations (NASEF) , today announced the upcoming Entrepreneurship Beyond the Game™ (BTG) Challenge, commencing in the Fall of 2023 for North American high school students. This innovative challenge harnesses NASEF’s proficiency in scholastic esports and student competitions and combines it with the Venture Valley game, a fast-paced strategic business simulation available on mobile ( iOS and Android ) and PC (via Steam ). Venture Valley is a visionary project of the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship , a nonprofit public benefit corporation.

It’s free to join this Entrepreneurship challenge, where participants play the Venture Valley game and strive to create the most profitable companies and overcome business hurdles, with the aim of securing the top scores in Valuation, Revenue, and/or Sales. Upon achieving their objectives, participants will need to create a video showcasing their in-game learning experiences. Entries will be evaluated by NASEF based on a combination of players’ scores and submitted videos. Winners will be eligible for valuable prizes including a grant to the submitting school/organization and an Amazon card as a scholarship to fund school supplies and school-related costs for the winning team/entrant.

“This collaboration with NASEF aligns seamlessly with our shared missions,” commented Shelley Miles, CEO of the Singleton Foundation for Financial & Entrepreneurship. “The Entrepreneurship Beyond the Game™ challenge offers students an opportunity to meld their passion for gaming with their thirst for financial and entrepreneurial knowledge, without the real-world risks.”

NASEF bridges gameplay and competition with meaningful education centered around life and career skills. Through Beyond the Game Challenges, students can tap into their talent apart from their competitive teams in traditional esports titles. Youth interested in various sectors of the esports ecosystem can acquire new skills, broaden their understanding, and gain real-world experience in potential future career pathways. Beyond the Game™ Challenges are open to all active members of NASEF Clubs, encouraging educators to involve students in this competition, where they will garner a valuable financial literacy education and entrepreneurial practical skills.

Gerald Solomon, founder and executive director of NASEF, stated, “NASEF is excited to collaborate with Venture Valley for the Entrepreneurship Beyond the Game™ Challenge. This partnership fits well with our mission to provide students with opportunities to acquire essential skills through esports and competitions.”

Venture Valley encompasses both competitive esports-style multiplayer gameplay and a single-player campaign with 35 distinct missions, granting players avenues to compete positively with friends while honing entrepreneurship and personal financial skills independently. The game was recently recognized as a finalist for a GEE! Award, acknowledging it as one of the premier educational video games globally.

Budding entrepreneurs start small in Venture Valley, with businesses like dog walking and, through expansion and investment, progress to own mini-golf courses, pizza parlors, hovercraft ride-sharing services, and more. Players learn practical financial and business concepts and terms, as well as the challenges of entrepreneurship. Strategy plays a vital role, as players can create a personalized deck of boost and adversity cards to enhance their enterprises or hinder competitors during gameplay.

More information on the Venture Valley game can be found at www.venturevalleygame.com

About Venture Valley

Venture Valley is a free (no in-app purchases or ads) PC and mobile (iOS and Android) game. The game is a project of the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship, a nonprofit with the mission of making financial competence fun and engaging for everyone by using the power of entertainment to capture attention, create change, promote entrepreneurship, and inspire individual achievement. https://venturevalleygame.com

About NASEF

The Network of Academic and Scholastic Esports Federations (NASEF) is on a mission to provide opportunities for all students to use esports as a platform to acquire STEM/STEAM-based skills and critical communication, collaboration, and problem-solving skills needed to thrive in work and in life. Find NASEF at NASEF.org and on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

About the Singleton Foundation

The mission of the Singleton Foundation is to make financial competence fun and engaging for everyone by using the power of entertainment to capture attention, create change, promote entrepreneurship and to inspire individual achievement. The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship is a 501(c)(3).

