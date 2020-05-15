Venues prepare to take small but significant step forward

news, local-news,

A sense of cautious optimism was in the air at Geronimo Apertivo Bar and Restaurant in Launceston on Friday when Small Business Minister Sarah Courtney paid a visit. Like most similar venues, Geronimo was forced to close in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Owner Jeremy Kode said to cope with the massive downturn in patronage, the business delivered food and drinks to customers and offered a takeaway service. The front of the restaurant was also transformed into a bottle shop. “We’re very excited that we can operate again,” Mr Kode said ahead of a lifting of restrictions on restaurants and and cafes due to come into effect on Monday. While only 10 people would be allowed to dine within a minimum 40 square metres of floor space, Mr Kode (pictured) said the rule change was a positive development. He has completed a COVID-19 safety plan for his business and spent much of Friday rearranging furniture to comply with the new rules. “It didn’t take too long, a lot of the measures we already had in place,” Mr Kode said. IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Courtney said while it was good to see businesses reopening, a staged approach that balanced economic and public health interests was essential. “It’s very pleasing for businesses such as Geronimo, that they’re able to start seating patrons again but I’m very cognisant that there are a lot of businesses that are still closed, particularly some of our bigger venues,” Ms Courtney said. “I appreciate the hardship that they’re undergoing at the moment, the government’s working to help those businesses that haven’t been able to reopen yet.” Ms Courtney urged businesses who wanted to reopen to reach out for support. “We know that it’s a really confusing time and that this is a different way of operating for many businesses.The team at Business Tas are there ready to help people via a dedicated hotline which can be reached on 1800 440 026.” People must keep following social distancing, hand washing and gathering guidelines when restrictions are lifted, Ms Courtney said. For a single business with a large premises that may have multiple dining rooms – like upstairs and downstairs, or separate rooms on one level, or an indoor and separate out area – the following rules apply: For multiple business/separate premises on the one site:

