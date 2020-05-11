Vera Wang, 70, stuns social media with her ageless looks

Fashion designer Vera Wang sent social media into a frenzy with her ageless looks after sharing a series of stunning photos of herself showing off her abs in a sports bra – prompting dozens of people to remark on the 70 year old’s age-defying appearance.

In the photos, which were shot at her home in Miami, where Vera is currently quarantining, the bridal brand founder can be seen posing up a storm in a bright orange sports bra and tiny denim shorts.

But it wasn’t her ensemble that sparked feverish excitement online – but rather her incredibly youthful appearance, with one Twitter user asking whether Vera has been ‘drinking unicorn blood’.

Causing a stir: 70-year-old fashion designer Vera Wang sparked a frenzy on social media after sharing these images of herself posing in a sports bra and shorts while in lockdown

‘Ageless’: Social media users went wild over Vera’s youthful looks and enviable figure, with one person asking whether she has been ‘drinking unicorn blood’

Social media star: Vera has been posing for a variety of at-home photoshoots while self-isolating at her Miami home, sharing this glamorous snap on the day of the canceled Met Gala

Popular: Her photos have sparked a slew of comments from people on Twitter and Instagram, with many begging to know the secrets behind her ageless appearance

‘Vera Wang is seventy years old wtf is she drinking, unicorn blood? Unreal,’ the person wrote while sharing images of the fashion designer.

Another chimed in: ‘I was today years old when I found out Vera Wang is 70 years old and still looks [fire and bomb emojis].’

One Twitter user shared a black-and white photo of the designer in 1978 while comparing it to a more recent snap of Vera, writing: ‘1978 vs 2020. Vera Wang is ageless.’

The official Vera Wang Twitter account even joined in the fun, replying to one Twitter user who questioned whether the designer is actually 70 to say: ‘Fact check: truth.’

The pictures are part of a series of at-home photoshoots that Vera has been doing while in lockdown, and show the designer posing with her long brown hair around her shoulders, while a pair of large aviator sunglasses shield her eyes from the bright Miami sun.

‘When a bit of bling is needed……’ she captioned the photo, referring to two bold hair clips that are seen holding back her brunette locks.

Shock: Many people were stunned to learn that Vera is 70 years old, and shared their awe at her incredible figure

Truth: The official Vera Wang Twitter account joined in the fun, confirming that the designer is in fact 70 when her age was questioned by a user

Memory lane: Another person shared a throwback snap of Vera in 1978, remarking that the designer is ‘ageless’

‘Pre-sunset,’ she wrote alongside one of the other snaps, while a third was shared with the caption: ‘Blingin it. Miami hair.’

In one of the pictures, Vera is seen standing in front of her modern Miami house, showing off an impressively athletic figure. Another shows her sitting down on stone steps, while the third is focused on her blinged-out ‘do.

‘You’re perfect I want to look like that when I’m your age,’ one person wrote on the Instagram images, while another added: ‘Abs for days!’

A third person then wrote: ‘You look stunning.’

Although perhaps the most popular of her at-home photoshoots, the ab-enhancing snaps are not the only images to earn high praise from Vera’s followers.

On Monday, May 4, the date of the canceled Met Gala, the fashion designer shared images of herself in a bright orange ball gown with a slit to the waist, allowing her to show off her long legs.

On a roll: The designer has used her time in quarantine to sharpen up her modeling skills

Strike a pose: Vera has been sharing images taken both inside and outside of her modern Miami home

Icon: The fashion designer, seen left in 2000 and right in 2020, has been working in the industry for years, having spent 17 years at Vogue before moving on to a roll at Ralph Lauren

Vera paired the dress with a matching orange face mask and a pair of sky-high black ankle boots, as well as some black booty shorts, which she wore under the flowing dress design.

‘4th of May 2020….. “Met”ing in Miami,’ she captioned the first photo. ‘Masking it out of doors in Miami…. ode to the “Met” Gala tonight…..’ she wrote alongside the second snap.

Another series of photos shows the fashion legend posing in a sheer short-sleeved shirt and a bikini, which she wore with some white high heels and another pair of aviator-style sunglasses.

The fashion designer has been working in the industry for decades, having started her career as an editor at Vogue in 1970 when she graduated from Sarah Lawrence.

From there, Vera moved to a role at Ralph Lauren, where she remained for two years, until leaving to found her bridal brand at the age of 40.

Since then she has expanded her offering to include non-bridal designs, while also creating wedding dresses for a host of celebrities, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alicia Keys, Hilary Duff, and Khloe Kardashian.