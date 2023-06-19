Veracity Forensics Strengthens Team with Key Hires to Meet Growing Demand for Digital Forensic Investigation and Discovery Services

DALLAS, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Veracity Forensics, a national provider of digital forensic investigation, and discovery services, is pleased to announce the continued growth and expansion of its team. This strategic move reinforces Veracity Forensics’ commitment to meeting the increasing demand for its services to law firms, corporations, and eDiscovery vendors.

As an industry leader in digital forensics, Veracity Forensics is dedicated to delivering reliable, accurate, and comprehensive solutions to clients who require digital forensic investigation, expert witness testimony, and discovery services. The company’s core services encompass the forensic analysis of computers, mobile devices, cloud applications, audio and video recordings, as well as the collection and preservation of electronic evidence of any kind and expert witness testimony.

To further strengthen its position as a trusted partner, Veracity Forensics has welcomed Clint Modesitt as the Director of Forensic Investigations and Jared Weaver as a Forensic Consultant to its team. Both professionals bring valuable expertise and a wealth of experience to their respective roles.

Clint Modesitt, as the Director of Forensic Investigations, assumes a strategic leadership position within Veracity Forensics. With over 22 years of industry experience in digital forensics and investigation management, Clint will provide invaluable insights, lead forensic examinations, and serve as an Expert Witness. In addition, he will oversee and manage lab operations, ensuring the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

Jared Weaver joins Veracity Forensics as a Forensic Consultant, where he will be responsible for client-facing consulting, client development and retention, and serving as a senior forensic analyst within the lab. With more than 9 years of experience in the industry, Jared brings a deep understanding of client needs and a proven track record in delivering exceptional results.

"We are thrilled to welcome Clint Modesitt and Jared Weaver to our expanding team," said Chip Koons, CEO at Veracity Forensics. "Their expertise and passion for the truth align perfectly with our company motto, ‘Seek The Truth – Protect What Matters.’ With their addition, we are even better equipped to meet the diverse needs of our clients and provide them with the highest level of service."

The company’s dedication to excellence and its ability to uncover critical digital evidence make it a sought-after partner for legal professionals and organizations across the United States. For more information about Veracity Forensics and its comprehensive range of services, please visit the company’s website. Please visit their LinkedIn profiles to learn more about Clint Modesitt and Jared Weaver,.

About Veracity Forensics:

Veracity Forensics is a leading provider of digital forensic investigation, expert witness testimony, and discovery services. The company’s core services include forensic analysis of computers, mobile devices, cloud applications, audio and video recordings, and the collection and preservation of electronic evidence. Veracity Forensics is committed to seeking the truth and protecting what matters on behalf of our clients. For more information, visit https://veracity-forensics.com.

Media Contact:

Name: Chip Koons

Phone: (214) 495-1328

Email: 360871@email4pr.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veracity-forensics-strengthens-team-with-key-hires-to-meet-growing-demand-for-digital-forensic-investigation-and-discovery-services-301854212.html

SOURCE Veracity Forensics LLC

