VerifyVASP Wins Hong Kong's IFTA Fintech and Innovation Awards 2022/23: Regulatory Technology Award

SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — VerifyVASP was awarded the Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia (IFTA) Fintech and Innovation Awards 2022/23 for Regulatory Technology. The awards exhibit the extraordinary achievements made by companies and individuals in the finance and technology industries.

The IFTA Awards, themed “Game Changers: The Rise of Next Gen Fintech”, celebrates ground-breaking ideas and technologies that are shaping the future of finance. The distinguished Guest of Honour presenting the IFTA awards was the Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury for Financial Services in the Hong Kong SAR, Mr. Joseph Ho-Lim Chan.

VerifyVASP has established itself as a comprehensive Travel Rule solution provider catering to Virtual Assets Service Providers (VASPs) worldwide. Its commitment to facilitating full compliance with Travel Rule regulations across multiple jurisdictions has earned it this prestigious recognition.

This accolade comes at an opportune time, as VerifyVASP supports the Hong Kong Virtual Asset Trading Platforms (VATPs) in adhering to the regulatory framework set forth by the Hong Kong Securities & Futures Commission, which came into effect on 1 June 2023. VATPs are granted a grace period till 1 January 2024 to ensure compliance with Travel Rule requirements.

The IFTA Fintech and Innovation Award underscores VerifyVASP’s capabilities, including:

Facilitation of counterparty due diligence : VerifyVASP assists VASPs in counterparty due-diligence before the first transaction, to stringent standards akin to that observed in correspondent banking. This is achieved through VerifyVASP’s own rigorous due diligence process, encompassing over 100 VASPs.

: VerifyVASP assists VASPs in counterparty due-diligence before the first transaction, to stringent standards akin to that observed in correspondent banking. This is achieved through VerifyVASP’s own rigorous due diligence process, encompassing over 100 VASPs. Immediate and secure transmission : Leveraging a scalable architecture, VerifyVASP ensures immediate and secure transmission of required information, alongside verification of such information. To date, the platform has processed over 5 million transfers.

: Leveraging a scalable architecture, VerifyVASP ensures and secure transmission of required information, alongside verification of such information. To date, the platform has processed over 5 million transfers. Adherence to international data protection laws : VerifyVASP complies with international data protection law thanks to its decentralised, end to end encrypted architecture. This dedication to data security and privacy sets it apart in the industry.

: VerifyVASP complies with international data protection law thanks to its decentralised, encrypted architecture. This dedication to data security and privacy sets it apart in the industry. Asset agnostic : VerifyVASP’s capabilities extend to accommodating any type of virtual asset , having processed over 400 cryptocurrency variants on its platform.

: VerifyVASP’s capabilities extend to accommodating any , having processed over 400 cryptocurrency on its platform. Integration of third-party screening solutions : VerifyVASP seamlessly integrates third-party solutions, allowing for efficient screening of originators or beneficiaries before blockchain transactions.

