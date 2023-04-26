VERT PLANTWORKS AWARDED GREEN BUSINESS CERTIFICATION

GREEN WALL PROVIDER MARKS LATEST COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY

PHOENIX, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Vert Plantworks , designer and installer of custom green walls and plantscapes, today announced certification as a Green Business through the Arizona Green Business Certification program. The certification recognizes the company’s commitment to sustainability goals , as well as everyday green business practices. The Phoenix-based company is targeting water recycling, zero waste and alleviating the heat island effect due to their particular relevance for Arizona and for the interior and exterior landscaping industries.

“Green business certification is especially meaningful to us as a company whose mission is to bring people closer to nature. Sustainability is in our DNA, so it’s great to be recognized for our efforts,” says Evan Lambert, founder of Vert Plantworks. “The certification process helped us focus on how we can be even more sustainable in our everyday business, while also helping us envision bigger goals for the future.”

“Arizona businesses like Vert Plantworks are modeling how to be profitable, while also prioritizing the planet for future generations,” said Local First Arizona Senior Sustainability Manager Nick Shivka. “ Vert Plantworks’ sustainability policy is an example of how serious this local business is about walking the talk of going green in their everyday operations, and I know it will inspire more business owners across the state to implement solutions that not only save money but benefit the environment and local community as well.”

Since its launch in 2021, Vert Plantworks has become a leader in green walls, living plant walls, vertical gardens and moss walls. Additionally, the company offers plantscaping services including interior landscape design and plant maintenance. Vert Plantworks’ designs prioritize water efficiency, local sourcing and sustainable materials.

The Arizona Green Business Certification program offers a self-guided process, with hands-on consultation from Local First Arizona’s sustainability team. The program provides consultations and a custom toolkit full of best practices and ideas that positively affect local businesses, focusing on energy consumption, water conservation, waste diversion, pollution prevention, transportation emissions, and stormwater and wastewater practices.

About Vert Plantworks: Founded as Phoenix Green Walls in early 2021, Vert Plantworks is a green wall and plantscaping provider. Driven by the biophilic design movement, Vert Plantworks promotes the incorporation of living plants and greenery into work and living spaces. For more information about Vert Plantworks, visit www.vertplantworks.com .

