Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India Partnership completes Final Close of Fund V at USD 541 Million exceeding its target fund size of USD 450 Million

SINGAPORE, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India (“VVSEAI”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the fund raising for its fifth and newest fund with commitments of USD 541 million. VVSEAI Fund V is 80% larger than VVSEAI Fund IV which was raised in 2019.

The new Fund V raise for VVSEAI comes on the heels of strong cash-on-cash returns from its portfolio. This includes hugely successful exits from its investments in Grab, FirstCry, XPressBees, Recko, among several others. VVSEAI Fund V is backed by both existing and new Limited Partners, including sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, corporates and family offices across Asia and Europe. New Limited Partners include Japan Investment Corporation (JIC), International Finance Corporation (IFC) and DEG (German Development Finance Institution).

Ben Mathias, Managing Partner of Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India commented, “Our earlier funds have had superior cash-on-cash returns and are outperforming benchmarks. This track record led most of our investors from VVSEAI Fund IV to return as investors in VVSEAI Fund V and increase their allocation. In addition, we expanded our total investor base significantly and are happy to welcome all our Limited Partners.”

Chua Joo Hock, Managing Partner of Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India, also shared, “We continue to be bullish about the tech startup opportunities in this region as we see the ecosystem evolving deeper and becoming more mature. We have been an early, and in many cases, the first institutional investor in successful Southeast Asian and Indian startup companies. Our investment approach has always been, and will continue to be – investing selectively and judiciously. We do not believe in being a prolific investor, but in closely partnering founders and supporting them throughout their journey through ups or downs. This approach has enabled us to build unicorns including Grab, PatSnap, Nium, FirstCry, XPressBees and Licious.”

Yuka Hata, Managing Director and Head of Fund Investments at Japan Investment Corporation, said: “Digital transformation in Southeast Asia and India is accelerating rapidly, creating new opportunities for Japanese companies to implement cutting-edge technologies into their business areas. Through our investment in Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India, we aim to promote open innovation initiatives and forge business alliances between their startups and Japanese enterprises to drive digitalization in our domestic markets, while also providing crucial support for Japanese startups seeking to expand into Southeast Asia and India.”

The fund corpus includes a dedicated co-investment envelope of USD 50 million for co-investing alongside the main fund in startups led by women founders. More than 35% of the startups in VVSEAI Fund IV have at least one woman founder and this envelope will be used to further the fund’s intention of supporting more women entrepreneurs.

Rohit Sipahimalani, CIO of Temasek and Board Member of Vertex Holdings said, “We are pleased with the progress of Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India especially its support of startups with women founders. While our focus is investing in regional champions, this parallel fund provides the additional resources to reaffirm our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

VVSEAI invests in high-growth startups seeking their early round of institutional venture capital funding in Southeast Asia and India, with a primary focus on Singapore, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and other emerging hubs across the region. The firm has made more than 80 investments and will continue its strategy of investing in early-stage technology and technology-enabled companies in sectors such as Enterprise Technology, Financial Technology, Consumer Internet, Digital Health, Sustainability, Mobility and others. It has 8 investing partners with a total of 22 investing staff across its offices in Singapore, Bangalore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh and Gurgaon.

Joseph Phua, Chairman of 17LIVE Group said, “Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India has been critical to our company’s journey over the last 10 years, and has provided invaluable support and knowhow to the company as an investor and as a key value added partner. They are among the few firms that are able to support a startup from seed-stage until an IPO, through all its phases, and its ups and downs.”

Rapidly growing companies in the VVSEAI portfolio include Nium (global cross border payments platform), Licious (online farm-to-fork meat brand), KukuFM (vernacular audio podcast platform), PatSnap (global patent and innovation database), Sunday (digital insurance platform), 17LIVE (live social entertainment platform), Kissht (digital-lender in India), Ace Turtle (omni-channel retail platform for brands), TipTip (monetization platform for creators in Indonesia) and Ayu Health (integrated network of hospitals for India).

VVSEAI is one of six major funds in Vertex’s global network of venture capital funds. These funds each focus on investments in their respective region and industry specialization. Each of the Vertex Funds is independently managed and raises majority of its funds from global investors with Vertex Holdings as the anchor investor. Vertex Holdings is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings. With the combined regional expertise and global reach, each team can leverage on the global network of Vertex teams to get a broad view of innovation and share learning experience across the world.

About Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India (VVSEAI)

Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India partners with founders who are creating innovative, transformative and scalable businesses. It has a long and strong track record of investing in early-stage startups and building champions like Grab, PatSnap, Nium, FirstCry, XPressBees, Licious, 17LIVE, and others. VVSEAI supports its portfolio companies with unmatched operating experience and deep access to the capital, talent, partners and customers they need to build truly global businesses.

For more information, please visit: https://www.vertexventures.sg/

Press Asset Folder



Note: If you are a media publication or journalist from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, or Vietnam, please refer to our Press Asset folder for access to the respective market-specific press releases.

Photos and visuals can also be downloaded from the folder.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/vertex-ventures-southeast-asia-and-india-partnership-completes-final-close-of-fund-v-at-usd-541-million-exceeding-its-target-fund-size-of-usd-450-million-301923989.html

SOURCE Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

