Veteran actor Nimmi dies at 88, Rishi Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt lead Bollywood in paying tribute

Veteran actor Nimmi died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday due to heart attack. She was 88 and had been unwell for some time.As per an Amar Ujala report, she was admitted at Mumbai’s Sarla Nursing Home for a few days and died at 6pm on Wednesday. She was also known as Raj Kapoor’s first discovery.

Several Bollywood celebs took to social media to express their grief. Rishi Kapoor tweeted, “RIP. Thank you Nimmi aunty for all the blessings and love for Bobby on its premiere release. You were part of the RK family. Barsaat was your first film. Allha aapko Jannat naseeb kare. Ameen.”

RIP. Thank you Nimmi aunty for all the blessings and love for Bobby on its premiere release. You were part of the RK family. Barsaat was your first film. Allha aapko Jannat naseeb kare. Ameen. pic.twitter.com/nsTGhpCpac — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 25, 2020

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt also wrote, ““ You may win your hearts desire, but in the end you are cheated of it by death.” Goodbye Nimmiji Folded hands . Yesteryear’s dove-eyed actress Nimmi passes away at 88.”

” You may win your hearts desire, but in the end you are cheated of it by death.” Goodbye Nimmiji 🙏 . Yesteryear’s dove-eyed actress Nimmi passes away at 88 https://t.co/fRoQWlbuKI — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) March 25, 2020

Popular RJ Tabbassum wrote on Twitter, “Abhi pata chala hai humari pyari Nimmi apa is duniya se chale gayin hain #rip #nimmi apa meri purani aur suhani yaaden ..https://youtu.be/UqmcOBPOPW0 Folded handsFolded hands.”

Abhi pata chala hai humari pyari Nimmi apa is duniya se chale gayin hain #rip #nimmi apa meri purani aur suhani yaaden ..https://t.co/eWGL2vhJoy 🙏🙏 — Tabassum (@tabassumgovil) March 25, 2020

She was the wife of writer Ali Raza, who died in 2007. The magazine added that Nimmi’s last rites will take place Thursday afternoon.

Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan was ‘disgustingly possessive’ about wife Gauri Khan, would not let her wear white shirts

Filmmaker Ashok Shekhar confirmed the news and told Filmfare that she had been in the hospital for a few days and had not been keeping well.

Born as Nawab Bano, Nimmi acted in films from 1949 to 1965 and has films like Mere Mehboob, Barsaat, Aan Udan Khatola, Basant Bahar, and Love and God to her credit.

Follow @htshowbiz for more