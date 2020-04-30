Veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor Dies at 67 after a Long Battle with Cancer, Bollywood Mourns

It’s a hard time for Bollywood fraternity to have a great loss today, as veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passes away at the age of 67 . The ace actor was admitted to Mumbai’s H N Reliance hospital , yesterday . The heart-breaking news of his demise came in light when , his brother and actor Randhir Kapoor confirmed to Indianexpress.com saying that he is not well.

He was suffering from cancer since more than 2 years and returned to India in September last year, after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost an year. When he was in the US, various Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Priyanka Chopra, and Anupam Kher among others visited him.

This news has shattered all in the Bollywood . Mr Amitabh Bachchan tweeted an emotional statement , saying : “He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed.”

We all know about the great Kapoor family , having all the talented and ace actors , passing on their acting skills from one generation to the other .

Rishi Kapoor was survived by wife Neetu Kapoor , son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima kapoor Sahni.







Earlier , Rishi Kapoor was admitted to a Delhi’s hospital, he had gone to attend a family function. He said that he was suffering from an “infection”. Post his return to Mumbai, the 67-year actor was again admitted to a hospital with viral fever.

Rishi Kapoor, was an active social media user and amidst this lockdown period , he was seen putting up his thoughts on his twitter handle. But , since 3rd April , there was no update from his side , regarding anything . Rishi Kapoor also announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film The Intern, also starring Deepika Padukone.

Bollywood Stars pays tribute to the departing soul Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor ….

It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare…just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

Couldn’t even finish writing an obituary of our IRRFAN (RIP friend) and the news of RISHI KAPOOR ji passing away has completely crushed me!! No…this is not happening…it’s too much to https://t.co/4xV3Fqw304 RISHIJI 🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) April 30, 2020

Been trying to write something n I can’t put my mind n hands in sync. More like the heart in between is just not able to comprehend this. That laugh, that sense of humour, the honesty and even the bully he was , will be missed. No one like you #RishiKapoor — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 30, 2020

After the saddened news of Irrfan Khan’s demise , the news of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has shaken the entire Bollywood . May his soul rest in peace.

