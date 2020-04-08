Veteran actress Manorama’s son Bhoopathi hospitalised due to overdose of sleeping pills | Bollywood Life

These are trying times owing to the Coronavirus pandemic that has spread in about more than 190 countries all over the world. The COVID-19 that originated in Wuhan, China has been claiming thousands of lives on Earth. People are under lockdown at their homes in order to flatten the curve of the fast-spreading deadly family of viruses. Shops, production houses and everything has been shut down by the government to avoid the spreading of the virus which is highly contagious. Due to this various liquor shops are shut as well. Due to this, late and veteran actress Manorama’s son, Bhoopathi took an overdose of sleeping pills. Yes, you read that right. The actress’s son consumed a high dose of sleeping pills and had to be hospitalised for the same. Also Read – Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga’s Nazneen Chachi played by Gulfam Khan says it feels nice to be known by the character you portray

As per the reports, Manorama’s son, Bhoopathi had an addiction for alcohol and he plunged into depression as the liquor shops had shut down. In the same shock, he took sleeping pills and had to be taken to the hospital for the same. As per the reports, Bhoopathi is admitted in a private hospital in Chennai and is being treated for the same. The said incident has shocked the whole South Industry. However, there is no confirmation from neither Bhoopathi’s family nor the hospital about the sad incident. Also Read – Kamal Haasan breaks down at late veteran Manorama’s funeral – watch video!

Talking about the late actress Manorama, she had featured in more than 15000 films and had been in about 5000 stage performances as well. She also starred in several television shows. Manorama had married her drama troupe manager SM Ramanathan in 164. However, they divorced two years later and Manorama raised her son, Bhoopathi alone since then. She continued to act in films while raising her kid. The veteran actress passed away at the age of 78 in the year 2015. Also Read – Rajinikanth, Ajith, Vijay, Simbu pay their last respects to late actress Manorama – view pics!

We hope Bhoopathi recovers from his current condition and alcohol addiction as well.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.