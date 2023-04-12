Veteran Automotive Executive, Dan Coker, Joins Hillcrest as Strategic Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FRA: 7HIA.F), a clean technology company developing transformative power conversion technologies and control system solutions for electrical systems, is pleased to announce the addition of Dan Coker as a strategic advisor to the Company. Mr. Coker will work with the Company’s executive team on the execution of business expansion opportunities and overall growth strategy.

“Dan brings an incredible track record of making things happen, and he will play a key role in ensuring Hillcrest successfully and efficiently advances,” stated Hillcrest Chief Executive Officer, Don Currie. “On behalf of the Board and the entire team at Hillcrest, we’d like to welcome Dan and we look forward to working with him.”

Mr. Coker is a veteran automotive executive and pioneering entrepreneur possessing special leadership capabilities and a global network. As the former president and CEO of Gentherm, Mr. Coker stewarded remarkable growth from inception to a US$1 billion enterprise that fundamentally altered automotive thermal management.

Mr. Coker stated, “Hillcrest possesses a technology platform with the potential to disrupt power conversion possibilities across numerous sectors. Over the past two years, they’ve built a solid foundation and I look forward to working with the Hillcrest team as we accelerate into commercializing technologies and scaling the business.”

Hillcrest Chief Commercialization Officer, James Bolen added, “Having worked closely with Dan over the years, I’ve witnessed his ability to translate first-mover opportunities into new products with demonstrated value to the market.” Dan is a true visionary.”

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a clean technology company developing high-value, high-performance power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future. Hillcrest is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol “HEAT,” on the OTCQB Venture Market as “HLRTF” and on the Frankfurt Exchange as “7HIA.F”. For more information, please visit: https://hillcrestenergy.tech/.

