Veteran investor Peter Thornhill with a retirement fund of $400,000 per year shares investing tips

A veteran and established investor who has managed to build up his retirement income to a staggering $400,000 per year has shared his top investing tips so you can get started successfully.

Peter Thornhill, who is the best-selling author of Motivated Money and one of Australia’s leading investors, has been working with money since 1982, before ‘semi-retiring’ so he now only does some public speaking and events.

‘I deferred my lifestyle to this point in time, and I’ve got to say it’s a hell of a lot more fun,’ Peter said in conversation with the Sydney-based financial advisor Canna Campbell.

But how did he get to this point in time?

Speaking to Canna, Peter, from Melbourne, said that his investment journey began in the 1980s, when he got a job in London at one of the big merchant banks as a private client adviser and was later promoted to director.

‘What I learned there has irrevocably changed mine and my wife’s lives for the better,’ Peter, 72, said.

He explained that the first investment he made was shares in the company he worked for, before he went on to invest in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying shares elsewhere and slowly built up his portfolio.

‘The lesson was that it is all basically about creating an income stream and letting that income stream create all sorts of fabulous opportunities in life,’ Peter said.

‘It’s a bit like taking an avocado, planting it and watching it grow.’

What are Peter’s top tips for investors? Peter (pictured with Canna) shared his top tips including spending less than you earn and borrowing less than you can afford 1. Spend less than you earn: This one is absolutely key and will set you up for financial success in the long run. 2. Borrow less than you can afford: This might sound simple, but almost no one does it. 3. Invest in a diversified basket of dividend-paying shares: The goal is to own a portfolio of productive businesses which have their own passive income stream. 4. Use your dividends to buy more shares: The best thing to do with extra dividends is to use them to buy more shares. 5. Keep building your portfolio until your dividends exceed your spending: Use your monthly savings and your increasing dividends to continue growing the portfolio. 6. Retire and live off your portfolio: By this time, you should be able to retire and live off your portfolio.

Over the years – and particularly the ‘tough’ early years when he wasn’t as established and had young children – Peter said he learned several valuable lessons about finance and investing.

‘Spend less than you earn and borrow less than you can afford,’ he said.

While they might sound obvious, Peter said that there are ‘so many’ people that find it impossible to do this.

‘If you can stick to those two things alone, then I can guarantee you will have a comfortable lifestyle down the track,’ he said.

Peter’s philosophy over the years has been to buy and build when he can afford to buy and build, slowly building up his passive income streams.

Canna (pictured) has long subscribed to Peter’s ideas that you should spend less than you earn and borrow less than you can afford

‘It sounds simple, but you need to live within your means,’ he said.

‘There have been times in my life when I could invest less, such as when the kids were going to school, and then times where I could work really hard on the investing side of things – when their school fees dropped away.’

Today, Peter said he has a retirement fund of more than $400,000 per annum.

Peter said you absolutely must have defined goals before you start, but you also need to keep an eye open for how you can do things better (pictured with Canna)

Lastly, the expert shared his tips for those wanting to get started.

Peter said you absolutely must have defined goals before you start, but you also need to keep an eye open for how you can do things better.

‘Regularly invest when you can as every little adds up,’ he said.

‘And remember to always spend less than you earn and borrow less than you can afford. It’s all about focusing on the long-term financial goal for success.’

For more information about Peter Thornhill, you can visit his website here.