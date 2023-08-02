Veteran National Security Executive Jennifer Nelson Joins Finch AI as Chief Operating Officer

Former AWS Public Sector Leader to Guide Operations and Management for AI Solutions Company

RESTON, Va., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Jennifer Nelson, a long-time information technology business leader and national security industry executive, has joined Finch AI’s senior leadership team as chief operating officer.

In her new role, Nelson will lead the day-to-day operations and management of Finch AI including sales and business development, marketing, product development and management, and customer engagement and management.

“Jen has demonstrated remarkable leadership and proven success in our target markets,” said Finch AI CEO and Chairman Steve Baldwin. “Her track record in building businesses throughout her career makes it clear she is the right leader to help us achieve our business goals. Our investor group, board, and I are excited to bring Jen’s expertise and experience to Finch AI, particularly during this pivotal moment for AI and this period of growth at Finch.”

Throughout her career, Nelson has supported the unique needs of both Fortune 500 and public sector clients, specializing in the U.S. Intelligence Community. She joined AWS in 2017 as a member of the Worldwide Public Sector management team. In 2020, she became the general manager of National Security.

Prior to her tenure with Amazon, Nelson was a member of IBM’s Cognitive Computing and Artificial Intelligence team. Earlier in her career, she was director of sales for Agilex Technologies, now a part of Accenture, and spent more than 10 years at Sun Microsystems in various positions.

“I look forward to leading the mission-focused team at Finch AI as we help our customers unlock the many new opportunities made possible by recent advances in AI,” Nelson said. “Our customers have access to more data and more tools than ever before, but often struggle to glean the most critical insights when it matters most. I am excited to join a passionate team that brings forward the most trusted, precise solutions to help customers augment critical decision-making capabilities, find new efficiencies, and solve their most pressing challenges.”

About Finch

Finch AI combines mission understanding with emerging technologies to deliver the most precise insights into massive amounts of data. Its clients include the most discerning organizations with critical missions including the U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, civilian agencies and commercial customers in finance and media. Learn more about our trusted products and solutions at FinchAI.com.

