Veteran Supply Chain Company Launches YouTube Channel & Web Series

NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Atlas Network, a renowned supply chain management company with over 20 years of experience, is proud to announce the launch of its YouTube channel. The channel features a four-part mini-series titled “Risk & Reward,” which focuses on logistics, sourcing, risk mitigation, and international risks and obstacles.

Throughout the series, The Atlas Network provides valuable insights into the intricacies of supply chain management and offers practical solutions to the most common challenges faced by businesses operating in the industry. The episodes are designed to educate and empower individuals and organizations as they navigate the complexities of the supply chain.

“We are excited to launch our YouTube channel and share our expertise and experience with a wider audience,” says The Atlas Network. “Supply chain management can be a complex and challenging field, but our team of experts has been able to deliver solutions that have helped our clients achieve their goals consistently. With the release of our ‘Risk & Reward’ episodes, we hope to empower others with knowledge and insights that we have learned”

The four-part mini-series can be accessed through The Atlas Network’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@theatlasnetworkllc596/videos .

Risk & Reward Episode 1: Logistics

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJ3MujCbq6I

Risk & Reward Episode 2: Sourcing

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=krmgs43THR8&t=43s

Risk & Reward Episode 3: Risk Mitigation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Z3o_NjnmR0&t=82s

Risk & Reward Episode 4: International Risks & Obstacles

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iqtX_tqk8u8

About The Atlas Network:

The Atlas Network is a veteran supply chain company specializing in logistics, sourcing, risk mitigation, and international risks and obstacles. With over 20 years of experience, the company has shown excellence in supply chain management and has delivered solutions that have helped its clients achieve their goals consistently even through the world’s most challenging events. The Atlas Network’s mission is to empower individuals and organizations with the knowledge and insights to navigate the complexities of the supply chain successfully.

