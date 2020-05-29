Veterans Administration Hospitals Finally Scale Back Risky COVID-19 Drug Touted By Trump

Veterans Administration hospitals are finally scaling back risky hydroxychloroquine — an anti-malaria drug aggressively pushed by President Donald Trump — to treat vets suffering from COVID-19, Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie testified Thursday before Congress.

The move comes after frightening findings on the use of the drug to treat people with the illness. France has banned the use of the drug for those with COVID-19, and Britain and the World Health Organization have suspended tests of hydroxychloriquine after researchers found that it was not only ineffective but also significantly increased patients’ risk of death.

Wilkie told the House Appropriations subcommittee on military construction that VA hospitals have “ratcheted down” the use of hydroxychloroquine as “we’ve brought more treatments online.” Wilkie said he suspected the trend would continue. It was prescribed only three times last week, according to Wilkie.

Wilkie just last week said in a letter to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) that the VA had no intention of dropping its use of the drug, despite the troubling study findings. He revealed then that 1,300 American veterans suffering from COVID-19 had been treated with the drug beginning in late March. Schumer accused the VA of using vets as guinea pigs for Trump’s drug idea.

Trump called the drug a game changer in mid-March and encouraged its use as a cure for COVID-19. “You’re not going to get sick or die” if you take hydroxychloroquine, the president promised.

He claimed Sunday in an interview that he had just finished a two-week course of hydroxychloroquine himself. “And, by the way, I’m still here,” he said.