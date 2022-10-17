VIAVI Acquires Jackson Labs

VIAVI Solutions Inc., has completed the acquisition of Jackson Labs Technologies, a leader in Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions for critical infrastructure serving both military and civilian applications.

Jackson Labs develops and supplies modules, subsystems and box-level solutions that include front-end receivers, transcoders, rack-mounted equipment, and patented retrofit technology.

Their broad customer base includes armed forces, defense contractors, energy distribution infrastructure, Low Earth Orbit (LEO) operators, and 5G service providers.

Jackson Labs’ next-generation M-Code solutions complement and advance VIAVI’s timing and synchronization portfolio at a time when PNT requirements for defense, space, commercial aviation, transportation and telecommunication networks are expanding and becoming increasingly critical.

“As telecommunications, avionics and mission-critical infrastructure adopt next-generation technology, legacy timing and synchronization protocols are no longer sufficient. Jackson Labs is a trusted provider of PNT solutions in these markets, and we look forward to addressing these opportunities together,” said Oleg Khaykin, President and CEO of VIAVI. “With this acquisition, we are continuing to drive operational scale via the addition of advanced technology and high-performance products that address market segments with strong growth and profitability.”

“Being a part of VIAVI will significantly expand Jackson Labs Technologies’ market reach worldwide, and allow us to further deliver world-class solutions for the rapidly developing PNT landscape as it enters a new era,” said Said Jackson, CEO of Jackson Labs Technologies.

DelMorgan & Co. acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Jackson Labs in connection with the transaction. Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.