Vic Henley, Comedian and ‘Opie and Anthony’ Radio Show Regular, Dies at 57

Vic Henley, a New York-based standup comedian who made frequent appearances on the “Opie & Anthony” radio show and on the OpieRadio podcast, has died. He was 57.

His niece Tatum Singley confirmed Henley’s death in a Facebook post Monday.

“Vic Henley. An amazing son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, boyfriend, and best friend to many… he loved us all so much and we hope he knows how much we love him,” she wrote.

Singley added that his cause of death was a pulmonary embolism that occurred over the weekend, and that he died Monday at 3:55 p.m. ET after “many efforts to save him.”

“The world loved Vic for the smile and laughter he brought to us all. The amount of venues he performed in around the country and being nominated 8 times for Comedian of the Year tells you a small amount of the respect he had in his industry of work. And he loved his work because it brought him so many of his friends. His friends were also a part of his and our family. Last week, he was just telling me how much he loved his life. He showed us all how much he loved us by how he showed up for each one of us every single day,” she wrote.

She later added that due to the coronavirus pandemic, no memorial will be held until further notice.

The official twitter account for the OpieRadio podcast tweeted fond memories of Henley Tuesday.

“Numb. R I P @VicHenley A great comic. Loved doing radio with him but loved even more our friendship. The long hilarious knowledgeable phone calls. The long walks home after doing the radio show ending in the middle of Central Park where I would turn left and he right,” the tweet reads.

“As we parted he would shout, “you’re not suppose to make new friends at our age.” Always happy, rarely sad.

@VicHenley never had a bad word to say about anyone. His laugh/giggle was so contagious which you wanted to be around. Music knowledge second to none,” it continued. “Just an incredible loss to his family, friends and the comedy community. The world is less loveable today. Thanks so.much for your friendship my brother.”

